FILLMORE — Zach Sisson scored 13 points and teammate Mitchell Ward added 12 points to lead nine different players who scored for the Fillmore boys basketball team in a victory over Houghton on Friday.
Fillmore won 57-41 in non-league play. The Eagles jumped out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter and 50-26 through three quarters to put the game out of reach.
For Houghton, Josh Davidson and James Adenuga had 13 points each.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIAndover/Whitesville 77, Hinsdale 43HINSDALE — Brody Vance led the way for Andover/Whitesville, scoring 19 points.
CJ Estep added 15 points for A/W (7-8) and Kohler Niedermaier had 14 points.
For Hinsdale (0-12), Xander Pascucci scored 18 points and Henry Schwartz had 14 points.
AT HINSDALE Andover/Whitesville (77)
Belmont 2 0-0 6, Estep 5 4-6 15, Vance 7 3-5 19, Kent 2 0-0 4, Calladine 4 0-0 10, Hall 3 3-7 9, Niedermaier 6 2-5 14. Totals: 29 12-23 77.
Hinsdale (43)
Pascucci 7 1-3 18, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bergstrom 2 0-0 4, Neubert 1 0-0 3, Schwartz 6 1-2 14, Barton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-5 43. Andover/White. 19 31 54 77 Hinsdale 6 22 31 43
Three-point goals: A/W 7 (Belmont 2, Vance 2, Calladine 2, Estep); Hinsdale 4 (Pascucci 3, Schwartz). Total fouls: A/W 8, Hinsdale 20. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Houghton (41)
Prentice 3 0-0 7, Davidson 6 0-1 13, Adenuga 5 1-4 13, Zanini 3 0-0 6, Rebello 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 1-5 41.
Fillmore (57)
Schilke 0 1-2 1, Cool 0 1-2 1, Zubikowski 2 0-0 5, Ja. Bialek 2 2-3 7, Colombo 3 3-3 9, Ward 6 0-1 12, Sisson 2 3-3 13, Jo. Bialek 2 0-0 4, Sanasith 2 1-2 5, Cockle 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 11-18 57. Houghton 9 23 26 41 Fillmore 25 36 50 57
Three-point goals: Houghton 4 (Adenuga 2, Prentice, Davidson); Fillmore 4 (Sisson 2, Zubikowski, Ja. Bialek). Total fouls: Houghton 13, Fillmore 11. Fouled out: None.