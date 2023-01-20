FILLMORE — Zach Sisson scored 13 points and teammate Mitchell Ward added 12 points to lead nine different players who scored for the Fillmore boys basketball team in a victory over Houghton on Friday.

Fillmore won 57-41 in non-league play. The Eagles jumped out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter and 50-26 through three quarters to put the game out of reach.

