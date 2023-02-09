FILLMORE — In a battle for first place in the crowded Allegany County Div. I, the Fillmore boys basketball team made the most of playing on its home floor against rival Cuba-Rushford.
The Eagles led 29-22 at halftime of Thursday night’s game and outscored the Rebels 34-19 in the second half to win 63-43.
Fillmore avenged a 62-53 loss last month from its league opener.
Zach Sisson paced the Eagles with 28 points on seven field goals and a perfect 13-for-13 at the free throw line and marked 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Jair Bialek added 18 points and five assists and Mitch Ward made five assists.
“Tonight is the sort of night that coaches and players live for,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch noted. “We had everything … a packed house, both teams had animated student sections … and two evenly matched rivals playing a meaningful game. The first quarter was a little sloppy, and we really struggled to score and rebound. C-R executes well on offense and plays hard. They really kept us off balance. We found our footing and knocked down a few shots late in the second to get a halftime lead.
“In the third we continued to get outworked on the glass, but our defense kept us in it. Late in the third we finally found a rhythm and went on a run. Even when Mitch and Brent (Zubikowski) picked up their fourth fouls, Jack (Cool), Layton (Sanasith) and Jonah (Bialek) kept us rolling and we maintained momentum.”
Jacob Smith led C-R (13-4, 3-2) with 13 points.
“I can't say enough about Mitch and Brent's defense,” Crouch noted. “I challenged them to hold Smith and (Jack) Frank to under 20 combined points, and they did that. Zach and Jair continued their exceptional play as well.”
Bolivar-Richburg 65, Genesee Valley/Belfast 46
BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson poured in 24 points, while senior Evan Pinney marked 21 points on his Senior Night to pace Bolivar-Richburg (16-3).
Pinney also had five rebounds and five steals while classmate David Baldwin had eight rebounds and seven steals. Reiss Gaines marked five assists.
“It was a nice way for Evan and David to celebrate their careers,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “They both had really nice nights tonight. Genesee Valley/Belfast came ready to play and they did a nice job of shooting from the outside. We bent but didn’t break. It certainly wasn’t our best performance but we were able to get the win and celebrate Evan and David.”
For Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-12), Ian Mackenzie scored 16 points and Kadin Logue had 11 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca/Prattsburgh 85, Wellsville 38
WELLSVILLE — Sawyer Devoe and Macoy Putnam scored 26 points each to pace Avoca/Prattsburgh (16-2) as the Class D power rolled to a victory over the Lions.
Haden Abbott added 15 points and Evan Campbell had 10 points for A/P.
Logan Dunbar led Wellsville (10-8) with 18 points while Cody Costello had 12 points.