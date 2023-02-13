FILLMORE — It was exactly the kind of challenge for which the Fillmore boys basketball team was looking ahead of a massive league showdown with Bolivar-Richburg.
And in a non-league game against a capable Rochester-area foe, the Eagles met that challenge.
Zach Sisson piled up 31 points in a remarkable individual effort and Fillmore splashed 15 3-pointers while topping C.G. Finney, 80-70, in a high-scoring Senior Night victory on Monday night. Sisson went 7-for-10 from 3-point range, 8-for-9 at the line and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds while also handing out five assists. Jair Bialek went 5-for-12 from distance en route to 15 points as he and Sisson accounted for 12 treys.
Trailing by as many as seven in the second quarter, the Eagles rallied to take a six-point lead in the third and used a 17-13 final quarter to seal their fourth-straight win. Mitchell Ward added 20 points, including a 6-for-7 effort at the line, eight rebounds and four helpers. Fillmore’s 80 points were one shy of a season high.
“CG Finney presented a really tough test,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “They are long, athletic and trap all over the court. Jair, Mitchell and Zach did a great job of limiting turnovers against the pressure and keeping Finney from getting extra possessions. Once we broke the pressure, we did a great job of balancing patience with attacking the zone.
“Even when we got down in the second quarter and had four starters on the bench with two fouls, we stuck with the plan. Once we got the lead, our defense and rebounding tightened and we made all of the big plays we needed in the last four minutes.”
Braelen Broome led five double-digit scorers with 18 points for C.G. Finney (9-10). Fillmore can clinch sole possession of its league title against B-R on Wednesday.
“I can’t say enough about my five seniors,” Crouch went on, “and am glad we got to send them off the court the right way on Senior Night. Now we have to get re-focused for a monster league game at B-R on Wednesday.”
NON-LEAGUE
Keshequa 63, Hinsdale 36HINSDALE — Bryan Flanagan dropped in 23 points and Aiden Upright added 10 to key Keshequa. Four others added between five and nine points for the Indians (10-9), who jumped out to a 20-3 lead.
Henry Schwartz scored 12 points while Xander Pascucci and Cody Barton each had 10 for Hinsdale (1-18).
New Life Christian 52, Houghton 45HOUGHTON — Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points, including a trio of big treys down the stretch to lift New Life Christian.
Nii-Noi also grabbed nine rebounds while brother Nii-Narku registered 11 points and eight assists. Jefferson Issah had another big game with 17 points and 17 rebounds for New Life (14-5). NLC was trailing by three entering the fourth before using a 15-5 final quarter to pull ahead.
Josh Davidson scored 17 points, James Adenuga had 10 and those two and Jack Prentice all hit three 3-pointers for Houghton (3-15).
“Houghton played really well all night, they shot the ball well,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “It wasn’t until the fourth that we were able to slow down their shooting. Nii-Noi hit some big shots. Those three late 3s really made the difference; he had a really critical steal at the end too.”
AT HINSDALE Keshequa (63)
Thayer 2 0-0 5, Upright 3 4-5 10, Chestnut 3 1-3 7, Harris 4 1-4 9, Buchinger 3 0-0 6, Barnhardt 1 1-2 3, Flanagan 10 3-4 23. Totals: 26 10-18 63.
Hinsdale (36)
Pascucci 4 0-3 10, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Schwartz 3 5-8 12, Barton 5 0-0 10. Totals: 14 5-11 36. Keshequa 20 29 39 63 Hinsdale 3 12 21 36
Three-point goals: Kesh. 1 (Thayer); Hins. 3 (Pascucci 2, Schwartz). Total fouls: Kesh. 10, Hins. 15. Fouled out:
Schwartz (H).
AT FILLMORE C.G. Finney (70)
Rhodes 5 2-2 13, Broome 7 4-6 18, Pasquantonio 5 0-2 10, Krog 4 0-0 11, Owens 4 3-4 11, Bassette 2 0-3 5, Suarez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 9-17 70.
Fillmore (80)
Schilke 3 0-0 8, Cool 1 0-0 2, Colombo 0 1-2 1, Ward 7 6-7 20, Sisson 8 8-9 31, Jo. Bialek 1 0-0 3, Ja. Bialek 5 0-0 15. Totals: 25 15-18 80. C.G. Finney 18 36 57 70 Fillmore 20 35 63 80
Three-point goals: Finney 5 (Rhodes, Krog 3, Bassette); Fillmore 15 (Schilke 2, Sisson 7, Jo. Bialek, Ja. Bialek 5). Total fouls: Finney 17, Fillmore 14. Fouled out:
Krog (CG).
AT HOUGHTON New Life Christian (52)
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 8 0-0 22, Issah 8 1-5 17, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 5 1-2 11, El. Botchway 1 0-0 2, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-7 52.
Houghton (45)
Davidson 6 2-2 17, Adenuga 3 1-2 10, Prentice 3 0-0 9, Rebello 3 1-2 7, Zanini 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-6 45. New Life 13 25 37 52 Houghton 12 27 40 45
Three-point goals: NLC 6 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey); Houghton 9 (Prentice 3, Davidson 3, Adenuga 3). Total fouls: NLC 4, Houghton 11. Fouled out: None.