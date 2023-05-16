SPRINGVILLE — They’d surprised him once by going 10-0 in league play.
And they surprised him again by what they did on Tuesday.
The Olean High tennis team’s singles players, who have been fantastic all year, were so again, all collecting victories to help lift the Huskies to a 3-2 triumph over East Aurora in the Section 6 team tournament semifinals.
Olean further impressed coach Ben Wright by avenging East Aurora, to whom it had lost in last year’s final, and once again reaching the team championship. The Huskies are set to face a loaded Maple Grove team on Saturday (tentatively) at Clarence High School.
On Tuesday, Isaac Moses earned a hard-fought 6-2, 6-2 triumph at No. 1 singles and Cavan Boutillette pulled out a second-set tiebreaker en route to a 6-0, 7-6 win. Additionally, Alex Linderman, for the third time this year, won a battle that spanned the entirety of the match, taking a 6-0, 6-7, 6-2 decision at No. 3 singles in two hours, 45 minutes.
Olean’s top two singles players had won and left the floor and its doubles teams had lost and done the same before the third singles match had ended. And once again, Linderman’s marathon triumph sealed a win.
“Today’s match … oh my gosh, it was a nailbiter,” Wright said. “Isaac’s match was closer than the score suggests and Cavan hasn’t given up six games in years. That’s how good East Aurora is …
“But Isaac was great, and to this day, I don’t think Cavan has ever lost a match going back to his start as an eighth-grader. Lindy played amazing. He cruised through the first set, lost it in the second and then came back and outlasted the other kid; same with Cavan. All three singles players just played great against three great opponents.”
Of their title shot against Maple Grove, he added: “We’re happy to have made this far. We think we have a chance, but if we lose 5-0, being here is still the cherry on top.”
BOYS GOLF
Genesee Valley/Belfast 225, Bolivar-Richburg 255
BOLIVAR — Chris Weaver earned medalist honors with a 49 while leading Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-4-1, 5-2-1) to a road victory at Bolivar Country Club.
For Bolivar-Richburg (2-7, 2-5), Ryder Easton had a 63.
AT SPRINGVILLE
Olean 3, East Aurora 2
Singles: Moses (O) 6-2, 6-2 Tarachow; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 7-6 (2) Armbrust; Linderman (O) 6-0, 6-7 (2), 6-2 Ohweiler
Doubles: Krieger/Roorbach (EA) 6-3, 6-4 Carlson/Conner; Zawadecki/Holko (EA) Ash-West/Oakes
AT BOLIVAR CC
Genesee Valley/Belfast 225, Bolivar-Richburg 255
Genesee Valley/Belfast: Weaver 49, Guilford 51, Hill 61, Ciazza 64, Borden 66
Bolivar-Richburg: Easton 63, Sibble 64, Worth 64, Cox 64, Waltonburgh 80