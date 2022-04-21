SCIO — Noah Siegel unloaded four hits and scored four times to punctuate a double-digit Cuba-Rushford offensive performance in an Allegany County win on Thursday.
C-R beat Friendship/Scio 15-6 to improve to 3-4 (3-1 in league). C-R scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings to take a commanding 8-4 lead after three innings. Austin Pinney went 3-for-5 and touched home three times.
Austin Pinney held Friendship/Scio (0-3) at bay striking out 10 over five innings.
Ethan Davenport went 3-for-4 with two runs and Joey Nickerson scored one on two hits for F/S.
Canandaigua 11, Wellsville 10CANANDAIGUA — Wellsville rallied with six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but Canandaigua walked off with a win in the bottom half.
Cody Costello went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run for Wellsville, Aiden Cowburn was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run and Alex Green was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Tyler Vogel had a double.
Wellsville used five pitchers in the game, with Jeremiah Havens throwing four innings in relief, striking out five and walking three.
Fillmore 12, Arkport/Canaseraga 2, 6 inningsARKPORT — Graham Cahill struck out six and pitched five scoreless innings to earn a win and elevate Fillmore.
Fillmore benefited from 11 walks and Luke Colombo took advantage producing two hits and driving three runs in. Brent Zubikowski pitched the sixth inning, struck out one and surrendered just two runs to keep Filmore up double-digits, invoking the 10-run rule.