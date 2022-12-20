ARKPORT — Three decisive technical fall victories fueled the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team to a 39-12 triumph over Arkport/Canaseraga in an Allegany/Steuben County matchup on Monday night.
In the only three wrestled matches of the night, Trent Sibble downed A/C’s Ruben Diaz, 21-5, at 285 pounds for the Wolverines. Additionally, Trey Buchholz got the better of Saige Butcher at 138 pounds (21-6) and Tavyn MacDonell topped Patrick Stauring, 19-4, at 172 pounds.
B-R also benefitted from four forfeits while A/C scored points off two forfeits.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYCanisteo-Greenwood 65, Wellsville 12WELLSVILLE — Canisteo-Greenwood racked up 10 pins across 13 matches to power its way past Wellsville.
Connor McCaffrey, Gavin Bob, Beau Zeh (25 seconds), Keegin Christian and Braidon Woodward all won by fall in 1:34 or under for C-G. Shane Davidson earned the lone pin for Wellsville, topping Brody Houghtaling in 1:14 in the heavyweight match, and Jayden Acker won by default over Cael Stewart at 110 pounds for the Lions.
102: Gleason (BR) forfeit, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) forfeit, 118: McDowell (BR) forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: Buchholz (BR) TF 21-6 Butcher, 145: J. Stauring (AC) forfeit, 152: Pragle (AC) forfeit, 160: double forfeit, 172: T. MacDonell (BR) TF 19-4 P. Stauring, 189: Allen (BR) forfeit, 215: double forfeit, 285: Tr. Sibble (BR) TF 21-5 Diaz.
102: McCaffrey (CG) 1:12 Geffers, 110: Acker (W) def. Stewart, 118: Depew-Cappadonia (CG) TF 15-0 Clark, 126: Sharp (CG) 3:14 Cunningham, 132: Hall (CG) 3:51 Cicirello, 138: Bob (CG) 1:16 Stratton, 145: Mason (CG) 3:35 Riley, 152: Havens (CG) 2:24 Ritter, 160: Zeh (W) :25 Perry, 172: Christian (CG) 1:34 Outman, 189: Dennis (CG) 2:33 Cranmer, 215: Woodward (CG) 1:24 Ball, 285: Davidson (W) 1:14 Houghtaling.