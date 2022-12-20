ARKPORT — Three decisive technical fall victories fueled the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team to a 39-12 triumph over Arkport/Canaseraga in an Allegany/Steuben County matchup on Monday night.

In the only three wrestled matches of the night, Trent Sibble downed A/C’s Ruben Diaz, 21-5, at 285 pounds for the Wolverines. Additionally, Trey Buchholz got the better of Saige Butcher at 138 pounds (21-6) and Tavyn MacDonell topped Patrick Stauring, 19-4, at 172 pounds.

