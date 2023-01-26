BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team took Letchworth down to the final match of the night Thursday and Teegan Sibble clinched a Wolverine victory with a 118-pound pin.
Sibble pinned Felicity Wantuch in 1:31 in the final bout to push B-R ahead for a 33-30 win.
B-R won four of the seven contested weight classes, three of them by pin. Trey Buchholz started the match with a pin at 126, Trent Sibble pinned at 285 and Gary McDowell pinned at 110. Tavyn MacDonnell won an 8-5 decision against Chris Shearing at 160.
For Letchworth, Joe Scott (102), Braiden Schroder (189) and Ayden Miller (172) all won by pin.
HS WRESTLING
NON-LEAGUE
Fredonia/Brocton/Silver Creek/Forestville 42, Franklinville 27
FRANKLINVILLE — Giving away six weight classes by forfeit, Franklinville lost on the scoreboard, but earned victories in four of the five contested matches.
Noah Stephan (285), Dakota Miller (145) and Evan Leonard (160) all pinned their opponents in under 20 seconds each for the Panthers. Benjamin Brol (172) won a 5-2 decision over Ian Woods.
For Fredonia, Dawson Russo had a pin at 215.
BOYS BASKETBALL
IAC
Archbishop Walsh 65, Gow School 62
SOUTH WALES — Sophomore Luca Quinn poured in 41 points to lead Archbishop Walsh, while senior Kai Przybyla’s late 3-pointer lifted the Eagles to their first league victory.
Kellan Brady added 12 points for Walsh (2-9, 1-1 IAC).
“These guys are buying into what we’re doing,” Walsh coach Michael Brady said of his team’s second win. “We work our tails off in the gym and they’re starting to (believe) we can win some games. I was impressed with how our whole team played well tonight.”
For Gow School, Tyler Russell scored 22 points and Marc Burris had 14 points.
Leading by 15 at halftime, Walsh held on just enough to beat Gow.
“We took good control of the game in the first half, we were rebounding and moving the ball,” Brady said. “Everything worked well for us in the first half and our young guys really stepped up.
“Going into the second half, (Gow) really changed their gameplan shooting from the outside. I told the guys at halftime the only way they were going to get back in it is if they shoot their way back in or they bully their way back in and they really did both.”