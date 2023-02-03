SALAMANCA — The Portville girls basketball team started and finished with shutdown defense Friday night.

The Panthers held Salamanca to just two points in the first quarter and did it again in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors away in a CCAA East I contest. Portville won the defensive struggle, 35-21, powered by a double-double from Lilly Bentley, who had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

