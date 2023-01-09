CANISTEO — After seven-straight wins to start the year, many of those one-sided, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team was in serious jeopardy of falling for the first time.
The Wolverines fell into an early 18-7 hole and trailed by nine at halftime. This after winning five of eight games by double figures, six by nine or more and not seeing a truly tight game at crunch time since its season-opener.
But that was nothing a scoreless quarter couldn’t solve.
Aydin Sisson piled up 25 assists and a trio of assists and B-R held Canisteo-Greenwood to zero points in the third frame en route to a 56-48 non-league triumph on Monday night. With that, the Wolverines’ prospects were flipped entirely, as they went from down 31-22 to up 39-31 with a momentous 17-0 run.
“It was really just harping on the guys to stay in position and make sure we were rotating back,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “We did a good job in the first half of closing out, but they did a nice job of throwing passes behind us taking advantage of us being too far out. In the second half, we remained in position, we rotated well and guys did a great job of filling holes that they were exploiting in the first half.”
Sisson made eight shots, including three 3-pointers, and went 6-of-11 from the line as part of his effort. David Baldwin notched a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds while Waide Karnuth added eight rebounds and a pair of blocks for B-R. Additionally, Evan Pinney “just played some phenomenal defense,” Thomas said. “He had one of the toughest jobs back there and he did a tremendous job, especially in the second half.”
C-G played B-R evenly over the last eight minutes, as both teams scored 17 points, but by that point the Wolverines had enough of a cushion. Carson Chafee dropped 21 points while J.J. Reese had 11 for C-G (5-4).
NON-LEAGUE
Keshequa 42, Hinsdale 32
NUNDA — Bryan Flanagan tossed in 16 points and Keshequa opened up a 20-point third-quarter lead en route to victory.
The Indians moved to 4-4 on the year. Hinsdale managed just 18 points through three quarters, but made a run with a 14-4 fourth quarter before falling short. Xander Pascucci had 15 points for the Bobcats (0-10).
Jasper-Troupsburg 77, Scio/Friendship 43
SCIO — Cash Bouton highlighted four double-digit scorers with 22 points and Jasper-Troupsburg scored early and often while moving to 9-1.
Cayden Lawson posted 16 points while Jared and James Ainsworth each added 10 points for the Wildcats. Brenden Loucks recorded 19 points while Ethan Davenport had 14 for Scio/Friendship (2-8).