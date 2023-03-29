Salamanca junior Lucus Brown won the top prize for boys basketball players in CCAA Div. I West, as the division’s coaches voted him Most Valuable Player.
Brown helped lead the Warriors to a 10-0 league record to win the outright championship. Brown surpassed the 1,000-point career mark this season and became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer. He averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior.
Salamanca coach Adam Bennett won the league’s Coach of the Year award. The Warriors won their first league title since 2014 and made the Section 6 Class B2 championship game.
Salamanca senior Andy Herrick (17.5 points per game), Allegany-Limestone senior Anthony DeCapua (17.8 points per game) and Olean senior Jack DeRose (16.1 points per game) earned two of the five spots on the first-team all-stars.
The first-team also included Fredonia’s Ethan Fry and Southwestern’s Matthew Pannes, both seniors.
Olean won the sportsmanship award and the Huskies’ Dwayne Motley won the Bryon Norton Award.
CCAA EAST II
North Collins junior Derek Ebersole, a 23.4 point-per-game scorer, won the CCAA East II boys basketball League Player of the Year, while division champion Ellicottville’s coach Dave McCann won the Coach of the Year.
Also for Ellicottville, junior Owen Chudy (9.9 points per game) made the first-team all-stars after ECS went 10-0 in league play.
For Franklinville, junior Noah Shenk (15.7 points per game) was a first-team all-star.
Other first-team all-stars included Forestville senior Brayden Smith, Pine Valley junior Jon Sheldon and North Collins senior Matt Sweet.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the team sportsmanship award with senior Donnie Seamon winning the player sportsmanship award.
CCAA EAST I
Randolph’s Drew Hind was selected as CCAA East I league player of the year following an undefeated league campaign for the Cardinals.
Hind, a sophomore guard, averaged 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and three steals per game for the Cardinals, who went 10-0 in the league and won this year’s New York State Class C Championship.
Hind is joined on the league’s first team of all-stars by teammates Carson Conley and Jaiden Huntington. Conley, a senior, had 17 points, five rebounds and two steals per game for Randolph, while Huntington, also a senior, averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Silver Creek junior Ray Cortes (23.6 points, 12.7 rebounds) was also named to the first team, along with senior teammate Matt Woleben (16 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals) and Frewsburg senior Zack Carr (13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds).
Kevin Hind of Randolph and Rob Collver of Frewsburg split Coach of the Year honors. Hind led his team to an undefeated league season, in addition to its first ever state championship, while Collver guided the Bears to a 7-3 league record and appearance in the Section VI, Class C championship game.
Cassadaga Valley won the league’s sportsmanship award.