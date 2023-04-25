SALAMANCA — The Salamanca boys track and field team was missing two key members on Tuesday.
And still, the Warriors put up a solid fight against one of the better overall teams in the area.
Archer Newark doubled with wins in the 100 and 200 for Salamanca, but Portville’s talent top to bottom was too much as the Panthers pulled out a 76-59 victory.
Darren Spring claimed both hurdles events and Ben Isaman (high jump) and Simon Szymanski (400) each won an individual event and helped the Panthers to wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 relay. Fahnestock (1,600), Brady German (800) and Bryan Randolph (high jump) also contributed a solo win and were part of a relay victory.
For Salamanca, Zach Trietley won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 37 feet, eight inches, which ranks eighth on the school’s all-time top 10 list. He and Newark also helped the Warriors to a win in the 400 relay. Taylor Hayes won the 3,200 and Easton Chudy took the pole vault.
“The encouraging part of this team is that they only have one senior member,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “These young men aren’t afraid of the hard work in practice and meets. This continues to pay off each week with continued (personal records) being earned.”
Cuba-Rushford 62, Fillmore 47 Wellsville 88, Cuba-Rushford 41Wellsville 91, Fillmore 45CUBA — Ayden Faulkner was a triple-winner, taking the 400, long jump and triple jump to propel Wellsville to a pair of victories.
J.T. Mariotti claimed both the 400 hurdles and pole vault and Xavier Scott captured the 100 and 110 hurdles for the Lions.
Ethan Coleman (200) and Tristan Clayson (discus) both won individual events while the former anchored the winning 400 relay team, alongside Anderson Seigel, Alex Baron and Maddox Keller, for Cuba-Rushford.
Ernie Lipscomb was a double-winner with firsts in the 800 and 1,600 and Eli Strickland took the 3,200 for Fillmore.
Allegany-Limestone 100, Franklinville/Ellicottville 42FRANKLINVILLE — Triple-winner Connor Goudie led Allegany-Limestone to a road victory with his wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and long jump.
Goudie was part of four total victories, also anchoring the top 400 relay team.
Alex Redeye (1,600, 3,200), Jacob Herbert (triple jump, pole vault) and Joshua Nolder (110 hurdles, high jump) were all double-winners for the Gators. Michael Frederick (400) and Kevin Edwards-Hardy (discus) added an individual victory.
For F/E, Aiden Harrington won the 800 and led off the winning 3,200 relay team, Ben Edwards captured the 400 hurdles and Bill Slavinski took the shot put.
Fredonia 76, Olean 65OLEAN — Behind a pair of double-winners, Olean battled from start to finish before coming up just short.
Lucas Peterson-Volz took first in both distance events while Chris Bargy claimed both the shot put and discus to earn key points for the Huskies. Quintin Allen (long jump), Blake Kinnaird (pole vault, 10-6) and Andreas Williams (800) also had individual wins and those three helped Olean to a win in the 3,200 relay.
Lenieth Velez-Olmo was part of four victories for Fredonia, winning both hurdles events and anchoring the top 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Jayden Yerico won the 200 and 400 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay for the Hillbillies.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 75, Scio/Friendship 40BELMONT — Damien Rinker won the 400, Thane Cobb took the triple jump and both keyed victories in the 400 relay and 1,600 relay to spark Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Brayden Cooper claimed the 1,600 and anchored the top 1,600 relay team for GV/B. Three others added individual firsts in the win.
Jordan White was a quadruple-winner for Scio/Friendship, capturing the two sprints (100, 200) and two field events (long jump, high jump). Max Morris added a pair of triumphs in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
AT CUBA Cuba-Rushford 62, Fillmore 47 Wellsville 88, Cuba-Rushford 41 Wellsville 91, Fillmore 45
100: Scott (W) :12.0; 200: Coleman (CR) :24.8; 400: Faulkner (W) :58.0; 800: Lipscomb (F) 2:15.8; 1,600: Lipscomb (F) 5:00.6; 3,200: Strickland (F) 11:35.31; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Seigel, Baron, Keller, Coleman) :49.1; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Billings, Mariotti, Faulkner, Joslyn) 4:01.0; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Webster, Driscoll, Flansburg, Perkins) 11:24.9; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) :16.7; 400 hurdles: Mariotti (W) 1:09.5; long jump: Faulkner (W) 18-1 1/2; triple jump: Faulkner (W) 36-10 1/2; high jump: Muzaid-Omar (F) 5-3; shot put: Ball (W) 38-0; discus: Clayson (CR) 111-3; pole vault: Mariotti (W) 11-0.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Allegany-Limestone 100, Franklinville/Ellicottville 42
100: Goudie (AL) :11.6; 200: Goudie (AL) :24.2; 400: Frederick (AL) :58.8; 800: Harrington (FE) 2:19.8; 1,600: Redeye (AL) 4:32.1; 3,200: Redeye (AL) 10:45.3; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Faller, Edwards-Hardy, Goudie) :46.1; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Frederick, Ellison, Milliner; 3,200 relay: F/E (Harrington, Cornell, Benatovich, Marchese) 9:22.7; 110 hurdles: Nolder (AL) :17.4; 400 hurdles: Edwards (FE) 1:02.7; long jump: Goudie (AL) 18-6; triple jump: Herbert (AL) 38-0; high jump: Nolder (AL) 6-0; shot put: Slavinski (FE) 39-10; discus: Edwards-Hardy (AL) 120-10; pole vault: Herbert (AL) 10-0.
AT OLEAN Fredonia 76, Olean 65
100: Carlos (F) :11.98; 200: Yerico (F) :24.67; 400: Yerico (F) :56.53; 800: Williams (O) 2:37.21; 1,600: Peterson-Volz (O) 5:17.86; 3,200: Peterson-Volz (O) 11:28.76; 400 relay: Fredonia (Gonzalez, Murphy, Velez-Olmo) :46.96; 1,600 relay: Fredonia (Gonzalez, Murphy, Yerico, Velez-Olmo) 3:53.81; 3,200 relay: Olean (Williams, Milligan, Kinnaird, Peterson-Volz) 10:27.09; 110 hurdles: Velez-Olmo (F) :18.37; 400 hurdles: Velez-Olmo (F) 1:10.15; long jump: Allen (O) 18-8 1/2; triple jump: Hawk (F) 37-9; high jump: Murphy (F) 5-8; shot put: Bargy (O) 36-0 1/2; discus: Bargy (O) 91-9 1/2; pole vault: Kinnaird (O) 10-6.
AT SALAMANCA Portville 76, Salamanca 59
100: Arc. Newark (S) :11.7; 200: Arc. Newark (S) :24.7; 400: Szymanski (P) :59.4; 800: German (P) 2:23.2; 1,600: Fahnestock (P) 5:42.0; 3,200: Hayes (S) 13:19.8; 400 relay: Salamanca (Trietley, Lecceardone, Green, Newark) :49.7; 1,600 relay: Portville (German, Isaman, Randolph, Szymanski) 3:54.1; 3,200 relay: Portville (Horsley, Fahnestock, Isaman, Szymanski) 10:16.6; 110 hurdles: Spring (P) :21.4; 400 hurdles: Spring (P) 1:19.8; long jump: North (P) 18-10; triple jump: Isaman (P) 33-7 1/4; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-6; shot put: Trietley (S) 37-8; discus: Little (P) 87-11; pole vault: Chudy (S) 8-0.
AT BELMONT Genesee Valley/Belfast 75, Scio/Friendship 40
100: White (S/F) :11.6; 200: White (S/F) :24.2; 400: Rinker (GVB) :59.4; 800: Tallman (GVB) 2:28.7; 1,600: Cooper (GVB) 5:33.3; 3,200: not contested; 400 relay: GV/Belfast (Rinker, Burrell, LaClair, Cobb) :51.4; 1,600 relay: GV/Belfast (Rinker, Cobb, Gambino, Cooper) 4:05.8; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Morris (S/F) :20.9; 400 hurdles: Morris (S/F) 1:12.4; long jump: White (S/F) 19-4; triple jump: Cobb (GVB) 33-7; high jump: White (S/F) 5-4; shot put: Davis (GVB) 30-0 1/2; discus: Schultz (GVB) 61-6; pole vault: not contested.