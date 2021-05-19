OLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team was more successful in one regard.
Coach Mike O’Connor’s squad won a greater number of the matches that were actually contested – four of the seven that played out on the mat.
In the end, however, it was still doubled up on the final score.
Jamestown had three pins, but also collected five forfeits in downing Olean, 48-24, in the CCAA Division I opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Equally notable to the outcome was that Olean was wrestling on an 82-degree day in late May and, like some teams will be this spring, was hampered by the fact that it was without a handful of competitors who double as baseball players.
The OHS baseball team was playing in Fredonia on Wednesday.
Connor Walsh (285), Chris Bargey (189), Nate Gabler (138) and Damon Liguori (138) all picked up falls for the Huskies, the former three doing so in times of 1:44, 1:24 and 1:53. Skylin Tomlinson was one of three winners for Jamestown.
CCAA DIVISION II
Salamanca 36, Randolph 30
SALAMANCA — Konner Spring (132 pounds) pinned Joe Noddingham in the final bout of the match to break a 30-30 tie and give Salamanca the win.
Trevor Ellis added a pin at 145 pounds while Emily Brown (160) earned a win by fall in just 25 seconds for the Warriors (1-0).
“Konner got taken down in the first period and then he stuck him in the cradle in the second,” Warriors coach Keith Jones said. “The matches that we had, they were good matches. It’s a good start. I’m happy. The whole COVID thing is frustrating, but it is for everybody.”
Dalton McIntyre (152) and Ryan Inkley (189) each had pins for Randolph.
Maple Grove 19, Portville 16
PORTVILLE — Luke Tomlinson and Zechariah Padd each had pins and Maple Grove won four of seven contested matches to edge Portville.
Jake Zeigler (132) and Luke Haberly (145) both had pins while Jayden Lassiter won by major decision, 9-0, at 189 pounds for the Panthers.
“Jayden weighed in at 163 ½ pounds and I moved him all the way up to 189,” PCS coach Matt Milne noted. “His opponent weighed 186, and that kid’s not bad. I could have wrestled Jayden at 172 and (moved) some points around, but I’m a wrestling coach, I didn’t want to sit on that. We talked about going up to 189 and he had no question about it. Jayden’s not going to shy away from anything.”
Frewsburg 31, Franklinville 30
FRANKLINVILLE — Levi Jennings (225 pounds) recorded his second varsity pin and Everett Leonard (152) also had a win by fall for Franklinville.
The Panthers (0-1) won two of three contested matches while Frewsburg had four forfeit wins to Franklinville’s three, giving each team five triumphs. The match initially finished in a 30-30 tie, but Frewsburg (1-0) won the extra point on criteria (fewer number of forfeits).