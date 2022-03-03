JAMESTOWN — Two days before the Portville girls basketball team’s Section 6 Class C1 semifinal matchup with Silver Creek, it received the worst news possible.
After suffering a fluke knee injury in practice Tuesday, the Panthers learned they would be without leading scorer and team captain Mallory Welty for Thursday’s game.
But in light of the injury, the Panthers confidently looked for new scoring options in their underclassmen. Coach Igna Welty called on sophomores Lilly Bentley and Jackie Scanlon, and they delivered.
“We talked about yesterday and at practice that we are going to win this game without Mallory,” Welty said. “Because we have enough talent that we can do that and that we need our younger sophomores to step up. And they did exactly that.”
Bentley controlled the paint, scoring a game-high 16 points and Scanlon dropped 13 points to lead the second-seeded Panthers to a 53-45 win over sixth-seeded Silver Creek and to their first championship finals berth since 2011.
Bentley, second on the team in scoring during the regular season, established herself early in the first half, striking for six points in the first quarter. Bentley corralled offensive rebounds and consistently scored in the post over the shorter Black Knights defenders, acting as the Panthers’ consummate mismatch.
“The first quarter is when (Bentley) typically comes out and hits some key buckets, gets fouled and just kind of sets the tone,” Welty said. “That strong start is normal for her.”
The Panthers led 15-6 after the first quarter behind Bentley’s paint dominance.
Bentley continued her assault in the second quarter, leading a 6-0 run to start. But she quickly picked up her second and third fouls with six minutes remaining in the half.
With no Mallory Welty or Bentley, Silver Creek capitalized on a stagnant Portville, forcing five turnovers in the quarter. The turnovers turned into extra Silver Creek possessions, and they began to find a rhythm.
Silver Creek moved the ball precisely and found Abby Rice for open looks as she hit three triples and scored 11 points in the quarter. The Black Knights outscored the Panthers 13-10 in the period.
“I didn’t feel like we ever really got things back rolling in that second quarter,” Welty said. “I felt like they really did control that second quarter.”
The Black Knights cut the lead to 25-19 at the half, but Bentley checked back in for the third period and stretched the lead out of reach, scoring eight in the period.
“In the second half, I said to those kids in order for us to be successful, you have to get (Bentley) more touches … they did a great job of getting the ball inside to her in the third which is where we got our separation,” Welty said.
Bentley’s post-ups drew defensive attention and allowed her to find open perimeter shooters. Mia Welty (4 points) hit one triple and Scanlon hit two of her four 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 21 by the end of the quarter. Portville outscored the Black Knights 22-7 in the period.
“Offensively, Jackie played one of our best games that she’s ever played, which is awesome for your confidence level. And I’m just so proud,” Welty said.
Portville switched everything defensively in the second, and after picking up two fouls in the first half, sophomore Ava Haynes (8 points) denied the ball to Rice, neutralizing her 3-point shot. Rice finished with 16 points after scoring 11 in the second period.
“We talked to (Haynes) at halftime about once (Rice) gets up the ball, you have to try not to make her give it up,” Welty said. “And with only two fouls, she could play a little more relaxed in the second half.”
The Panthers handled seventh-seeded Gowanda, 58-31, in the quarterfinals before thwarting the Black Knights.
After a first-round loss in the quarterfinals last season and a string of semifinal losses in 2012, 2019 and 2020, the Panthers will play fourth-seeded Falconer 2 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown Community College in the finals.
“I thought they would have acted a little more excited as they came off the court than what they did. I think they just expected that this was the year that it was going to happen and it did,” said Welty, who was in her second year as coach the last time the Panthers made the championship game.
Portville edged Falconer in both matchups this season pulling out slim victories on Jan. 21, at home, 54-45, and on Feb. 10 on the road, 45-42. Mallory Welty played in both matchups and will be a game-time decision Saturday.
“We know what to expect,” the elder Welty said about their upcoming matchup with Falconer. “We know it’s going to be a physical game. We know that they’re going to be aggressive and that we have to be prepared for that.”