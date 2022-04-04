WELLSVILLE — The Olean High boys tennis team was missing its No. 3 singles player and what could well be those slotted at 5-7 this year.
No matter. The Huskies still got it done in their season-opener on Monday … and displayed some solid depth in the process.
Isaac Moses and Alex Linderman won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and Olean swept the doubles matches while dispatching Wellsville, 4-1, in the non-league opener for both teams.
“We had some players out of town, so we just kind of filled in today,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “I was excited by some of the things I saw from those kids that stepped in. Alex Linderman, normally a doubles player, got to play singles today, so that was exciting for him and he played well.
“It was a good start. It’s nice that some kids got to play that normally wouldn’t and gained that experience in a win. Hopefully that’s something that can bode well for them and our team down the road.”
Byron Ring and Ethan Peace won at No. 1 doubles while Maxwell Bee and Josh Dalton pulled out a three-set triumph at No. 2 doubles. Matthew Bittel topped Alex Blehar in a hard-fought three-set match at first singles for Wellsville.
AT WELLSVILLE
Olean 4, Wellsville 1
Singles
: Matthew Bittel (W) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Alex Blehar; Isaac Moses (O) 6-0, 6-1 Ryan Carlton; Alex Linderman (O) 6-3, 6-3 Huaqi Zhang
Doubles: Byron Ring/Ethan Peace (O) 6-4, 6-3 Ryan Haggerty/Adam Iantorno; Maxwell Bee/Josh Dalton (O) 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 6-1 Mohamad Ahmed/Keaton Sharpe.