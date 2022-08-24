ST. MARYS, Pa. — The Elk County Catholic football team was exceptionally young last season.
Still, the Crusaders collected three victories, finishing 3-5 in a gritty District 9 Small School South league.
This year, ECC will be young again. Now, in a more down-to-earth conference in District 9 Region 3 — and with head coach Tony Gerg at the helm once again — the Crusaders will look to compete as underdogs.
Gerg spent last season as an assistant coach under Nick Werner, reeling back his sideline presence after eight years as head coach. Gerg will assume the executive duties again this season, however, and looks forward to doing so.
“You always miss it,” Gerg said. “When you’re not calling the shots, it’s a difficult thing, but you need to sit back and let other people learn. Coming back humbles you a bit, and you might approach practice and games a little differently.”
The good news for Gerg’s group, however, is that, under Werner, the Crusaders used the same offensive and defensive schemes they had prior. That continuity will spill into this year, and with a roster size that sits just under 20, it will be crucial.
“It wasn’t as much of a year off as maybe a change of faces,” Gerg said. “At least the kids have some continuity — same terminology, same blocking schemes. That’s a good thing and makes my job a little easier.
“When you only have 18 or 19 (players), you really depend on those few kids that know the system,” Gerg said. “Two-thirds of them have never played varsity or have never played football before, so you rely on the other kids to teach them. That’s where the continuity comes in.”
As is custom at ECC, the Crusaders will try to run the ball — a lot.
Ben Reynolds moves to quarterback this season after previously playing tailback. Still just a sophomore, Reynolds will be one of several rushers featured by the Crusaders after taking what Gerg said was a “big step forward” in the offseason.
Noah Cherry and Isaac Dellaquilla will each receive carries out of the backfield, as will freshman newcomer Frankie Smith. When they aren’t running the ball, the Crusaders will feature senior tight end Joe Tettis as perhaps their top pass-catching open.
“We do have the luxury of some speed,” Gerg said. “We want to run the ball really well, and then, we hopefully won’t have to throw. We’re usually toward the top of the district in rushing yards, so hopefully we can do that again this year.”
ECC will also rely on young players along its offensive and defensive lines. Ethan Ott will be asked to be a leader among the lineman group, and brings a year’s worth of game experience from his freshman season.
The Crusaders return just two players with experience on the defensive side. Tettis and Dellaquilla will be among the leaders, but the unit will rely on a group effort as it gains experience.
Despite its roster size, in D9’s Region 3 league, ECC’s schedule will be made up mostly of schools in similar situations. Otto-Eldred, Bucktail and Sheffield are each on the schedule twice this year, creating competitive games against other small schools.
“For the league to be competitive and teams to stay alive, (the schedule alignment) has to be a moving target every year,” Gerg said. “You have to look at having a competitive schedule, not just putting a schedule together.
“What we have right now is appropriate to where we’re at, and it’s appropriate to the schools we’re playing. Is that going to be true next year? Probably, but it needs to be re-examined to make sure we have some fair games on the schedule every year.”
The Crusaders will open the year with a Saturday afternoon tilt against O-E.