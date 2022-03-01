Mark Schmidt has said it time and again.
Having a shot-blocker of Osun Osunniyi’s caliber, the 15th-year coach has long maintained, makes up for a lot of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s defensive mistakes. On Tuesday night before a crowd of 7,509 inside the Siegel Center, the Bonnies and their fans found out just how accurate that sentiment is.
With Osunniyi, indeed, sidelined by the ankle injury he suffered last Saturday, VCU feasted at the rim, finishing an array of dunks, drives and entry passes while holding a sizable 44-30 scoring advantage in the point.
On this night, against this opponent, with the reigning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year watching from the bench, some of that might have been unavoidable. VCU, after all, had come in scorching hot, is built to go downhill and was at home in front of its typically raucous Siegel environment.
The real problem for Bona was that everything else that also could have gone wrong … did. And the result was a deflating, and perhaps unavoidable, 74-51 blowout loss in its penultimate game of the regular season.
PICK THE area that would have been essential to the Bonnies (19-8, 11-5) beating VCU with one of their top two most important players unavailable, and they fell short of checking that box.
Bona got off to a rough start, falling behind by double digits just nine minutes in despite the Rams (21-7, 14-3) committing seven turnovers in that stretch. Its other four veteran starters didn’t exactly rise to the occasion in Shoon’s absence. The 6-foot-10 center’s backup, Karim Couliably, found himself in foul trouble and No. 3 on the depth chart, Oluwasegun Durosinmi, provided decent minutes with five rebounds and a pair of blocks, but just hadn’t gotten enough playing time to be a true difference-maker.
Bona missed a number of layups and free throws.
It succumbed, at times, to VCU’s pressure, committing 17 turnovers which led to 24 points the other way. It struggled, again, from the perimeter, connecting on just 3-of-16 3-point attempts. And when it was over, it was reminiscent of the last time this core played at a packed Siegel Center, as sophomores in 2019-20, when it was handed a 91-63 beatdown: Bona was beaten soundly from start to finish.
THE ADVERSITY wasn’t just limited to the on-court play either. In addition to being without Osunniyi, Bona was bitten by an illness bug beforehand, as both Jalen Adaway and Quadry Adams were affected enough to miss the team shootaround earlier in the day and enter the night as question marks.
Indeed, from start to finish, it was a miserable day for the Bonnies, whose impressive seven-game win streak came to an end while VCU’s seven-game surge went to eight. And here’s what it means for Schmidt’s team with only Friday’s Senior Night rematch with Richmond remaining:
While VCU came one step closer to punching its at-large ticket to the NCAA Tournament, Bona might have seen its already-precarious position on the bubble come to an end. The good news for the Bonnies, however, is that they’re still in position for the No. 4 seed and can secure that spot and earn the critical double-bye at the Atlantic 10 Tournament with either a win over Richmond or by Saint Louis losing one of its final two games (at Rhode Island and home with VCU).
FOR BONA, this could well be a “burn the tape” type of outing. After falling into an early 25-8 hole and trailing by as many as 22 in the first half, it did finish the frame on a 13-4 run to pull to within 40-27 at halftime, but, ultimately, the second half was no better.
And so now, it’ll put its focus into beating Richmond in its RC sendoff while trying to make next week’s A-10 Tournament a three-games-in-three-days affair.
“We’ve had some sickness,” Schmidt noted right away in his radio interview afterward. “Not to make excuses, but … we just didn’t have it tonight. We didn’t play well; give them credit, it’s hard to play here.
“I thought our effort was decent, we just couldn’t hit the roll guy. We missed a lot of layups and in a game like this, you gotta get off to a good start. We had a lot of opportunities early that we didn’t cash in on. Even in the second half, we’d made the run to cut it to 13 and we had two opportunities to cut it to single digits, and we didn’t do that.”
YES, Bona twice had the ball down 13 with chances to truly make it a game. Instead, it had a missed shot and a turnover, VCU managed to capitalize with a 9-2 spurt and the lead never dropped below 15 from there.
Adaway finished with 12 points while Jaren Holmes and Dominick Welch had 10 each. But those three and Kyle Lofton, who had six steals but eight turnovers, combined to go 14-of-46 from the field (and Bona shot just 33 percent for the game). VCU wound up committing a numbing 20 turnovers, but the Bonnies didn’t do enough with those chances.
“I thought Duro did okay for the first time,” Schmidt said. “He makes mistakes andhe’s a freshman. But some guys didn’t play the way they were capable of playing. Now it’s regroup and we gotta go back and win that one on Friday night.
Six weeks ago, Bona ran VCU out of the RC with a 73-53 victory. On Tuesday, however, the Rams more than returned the favor.
“That’s what they do,” Schmidt said. “They attack downhill and we didn’t really have a shot blocker to do anything with them inside. Give them credit, they played good and we didn’t play very well and that’s the result.”