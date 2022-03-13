DUBOIS, Pa. — There was no buzzer beater. There was no game-winning shot.
But there was Katie Sheeler.
Cooly, calmly, almost clinical, taking trips to the free throw line with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. A basketball machine going 8-for-8 from the stripe in under three minutes time.
Preventing the need for a huge game-winner, because she simply didn’t miss the little ones and instead gave the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team a 56-51 win over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA Class A second round.
“She’s just an incredibly tough kid,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “Tough kids make those shots and she’s one of the toughest that we have. Her basketball ability is just scratching the surface but she’s almost like a savant in a way. She sees things, she knows what’s happening and when she makes a mistake, it’s shocking to me.
“If she’s not the best player in District 9, I don’t know who is.”
There were heroes up and down the roster for O-E, now off to the PIAA quarters for the first time in program history.
Carrie Drummond, a freshman getting a start in the state playoffs, lit the fuse that led to the Terrors’ surge that tied the game in the fourth quarter. Drummond, on the first possession of the final period, sank a triple to open the frame.
“I think everyone’s been a little bit tight,” Gray admitted. “And when you have her (Drummond) coming out in the fourth quarter saying, ‘Hey I’m open and I’m shooting it.’ Everybdoy else is saying, ‘Hey, freshman’s doing it, we’re veterans, we better, too,’ and they did.”
And as O-E started to play looser, the impact was evident, even against District 7 and Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) champ Bishop Canevin. The 3-ball came back to O-E and the passing, especially from Brooke Close, started to give the Terrors more looks. On the ensuing play after Drummond’s bank shot, Sheeler stole the ball and drained a 3-pointer of her own.
After being down 13 at the half and 10 at the end of the third, O-E was suddenly down just four. Rachel Boehm hit a trey to give the Crusaders some more breathing room. But Sheeler found Anna Merry, who knocked down another 3-pointer to cut the deficit down again.
Sheeler then got another steal and a layup to trim the lead to three. And then, Drummond banked in another three, bringing the crowd to a fever pitch. After being down double digits for most of the second and third quarters, the game was tied 46-46 with under four to go.
“She’s gotta call bank though,” Gray said with a grin. “Mr. Burris, our AD, called it for her on the second one. That’s kinda why she’s in there, ‘cause she’s more of an offensive threat. And she’s not afraid of the moment.”
The Crusaders were excellent at drawing fouls when they went in for layups.
They went 14-for-21 from the line overall and 8-for-12 in the first half alone. It was a big reason BC took such a large lead early. It was also why Bri Heller didn’t score till the fourth quarter, as she had two fouls before the first quarter ended.
But in the clutch, Heller stepped up for O-E, fighting off two BC players, grabbing the rebound on a missed O-E shot and then going right back up to put it through and give the Terrors a 48-46 lead.
After a pair of Sheeler free throws, Ashley Lippold, who led the Crusaders with 12 points, got a crucial layup to make it a two-point game. With under 45 seconds left, BC had no choice but to start fouling. Sheeler took some hard fouls, but it didn’t phase her, comfortably sinking shots from the stripe as the O-E crowd roared and the student section chanted, “Pub-lic school! Pub-lic school!”
For the first time ever, O-E will advance to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.
“This is as far as any basketball team’s ever been in school history,” Gray said. “I don’t know if that’s what motivated them. What I think it was … they refused to give in. They refuse to go quietly, all the time, in everything they do. They refused to lay down for people and just kept swinging. And we connected on a couple this time.”
Otto-Eldred will face District 10 champ, Kennedy Catholic, on Wednesday at Clarion University at 8 p.m.
AT DUBOIS, Pa. Otto-Eldred (56)
Sheeler 8 11-11 29, Drummond 5 0-0 13, Merry 3 0-0 7, Close 2 0-0 4, Heller 1 1-2 3 Totals: 19 12-13 56.
Bishop Canevin (51)
Lippold, 4 4-5 12, Boehm 4 2-4 11, Huet 4 2-4 10, Bochicchio 2 5-6 10,Cross 2 1-2 5, Jameson 1 0-0 3 Totals: 15 14-21 51. Otto-Eldred 12 21 31 56 Bishop Canevin 16 34 41 51
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Drummond 3, Sheeler 2, Merry), BC 3 (Boehm, Bochicchio, Jameson); Total fouls: O-E 15, BC 15; Fouled out: None.