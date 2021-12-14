PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Katie Sheeler racked up 20 points, including 12 in a 17-0 first quarter, to lead the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team to a 50-19 victory over Port Allegany in North Tier League action Tuesday night.
Anna Merry added 11 points for the Terrors (2-1), who bounced back from a loss to Portville in the Stebbins Tournament final with a convincing win.
Kayleigha Dowell had nine points on three 3s while adding 10 rebounds and five steals for Port Allegany. Ella Moses and Leigha Nelson chipped in seven and four boards, respectively.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 28, Hinsdale 8HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice scored 15 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the line to lift Houghton to a win and a 4-1 start.
Jessica Adenuga (5 points) grabbed a game-high nine rebounds to aid in Houghton’s win.
Hinsdale fell to 0-4.
CCAA EASTEllicottville 50, North Collins 23ELLICOTTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz had a team-best 18 points and Ellicottville snapped a three-game slide while moving to 2-3.
Harley Ficek had 12 points while Dalayla Alexander chipped in 10.
Michaela Rice led North Collins (1-2) with 10 points.
Franklinville 63, Forestville 26FORESTVILLE — Tarryn Herman recorded 17 points as Franklinville remained unbeaten at 3-0.
Sofia Bentley added 12 points while six others had between four and seven points in a team-wide effort for the Panthers. Franklinville has won its first three games by an average of 28 points per game.
NON-LEAGUENew Life Christian 67, Rochester School for the Deaf 29ROCHESTER — Marceline Hutter scored 33 points and nabbed seven steals to jump start a 24-2 third-quarter run and lead New Life Christian (3-1).
“Marceline started to get a couple steals and we started to get things going with fastbreak points and really started to play well,” NLC coach Jim Hutter said.
Brightleen Ngunyi scored 17 points and snatched 13 rebounds for New Life.
Mariana Menzynski had 11 points for Rochester School for the Deaf (1-3).