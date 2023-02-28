KANE, Pa. — They’ll wear opposite colored uniforms this year.
Other than that, the District 9 Class A girls basketball final will look the same as it did last season at PennWest Clarion. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic ensured that Tuesday evening, winning their respective semifinals in a doubleheader at Kane Area High School.
The top two seeds in Class A, O-E and ECC appeared on a collision course with each other all year. Against their last two remaining challengers, both were dominant, setting up a long-awaited rematch.
O-E (22-2) STARTED the night with a 61-40 disposal of DuBois Central Catholic (13-12).
Katie Sheeler was dominant from whistle to whistle, pouring in 32 points while commanding a patient Terror offense. DCC not only didn’t appear to have an answer for Sheeler, but she looked unstoppable at times, playing off of her teammates to set up open shots and paths to the rim.
“We beat a good team,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “We definitely played well … we were a little careless with the ball at times but just outstanding all around and we didn’t have one player who didn’t play well tonight. I’m very happy with the win.”
A 3-pointer by Anna Merry put the Terrors up by 11 points at the end of the first quarter and a buzzer-beating dribble-drive by Sheeler made their lead 21 at half. The second half was more of the same, as O-E briefly went up by 30 points in the third quarter and its lead was never in question.
DCC had a size advantage inside, but the combination of poor finishing and Bri Heller’s presence negated it. Heller was the best inside player on the floor despite DCC rotating in a parade of players taller than her, and without their inside game, the Cardinals just couldn’t keep pace with O-E’s offense.
“That was one of our points of emphasis — be patient on offense,” Gray said. “(DCC) is a pretty good defensive team but they don’t get up on you like a lot of teams do, so if we were patient we knew we could get some good looks.”
Carrie Drummond was key in building O-E’s early lead. She finished with seven points and seven rebounds, and Merry totaled 19 points and six rebounds for the Terrors, who went an impressive 18-of-22 at the line as a team.
Sheeler added five steals and four rebounds to go with her 32 points while Brooke Close pulled down four rebounds and Heller added nine rebounds and four blocks.
“We’ve been dealing with height disadvantages on our end for two years now. We’re used to that,” Gray said. “I thought (Close) did a great job with a couple crucial blackouts in the second half, (Heller) goes after everything and (Drummond) goes after everything. Our guards rebounded for us, and I said before the game, we all need to be on the glass.”
SATURDAY WILL mark the third consecutive Class A championship game involving the O-E girls.
They lost to Coudersport two seasons ago before last year’s loss to ECC. The Terrors only scored 28 points in each of those games — they’ll hope their offense more closely resembles Tuesday’s output than the other two.
“We’ll make sure we’re down with every set we run and know exactly where we should be,” Gray said. “We’ll be ready. The kids are hungry and they’re a great group.”
The second leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader saw No. 2 ECC (23-3) run away from No. 3 North Clarion (20-5), 51-31.
