Let’s get the obvious out of the way: The Otto-Eldred girls are a really good basketball team.
The Terrors are currently 14-0 in league play. They just posted a resounding 53-35 win over defending North Tier League and District 9 Class A champion Coudersport on Saturday. And Katie Sheeler looks like she could be not only an All-North Tier League MVP, but an All-District player too.
Sheeler has been unstoppable so far this season.
She’s averaged 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and five steals a game. All while hitting 37% of her 3-pointers. She was a Randy Stebbins All-Tournament Team selection to start the season and hasn’t dropped her level of play since.
“(Sheeler’s) definitely the straw that stirs the drink with us,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said.
WHEN IT comes to O-E, that’s a big drink, but Sheeler might as well be a metal straw.
She put up 22 points twice against Austin, adding four steals and three assists against the Panthers last Wednesday. Against Oswayo Valley, she had 28 points and drained six 3-pointers. In the win over Coudy this weekend, she had a double-double of 17 points and 10 steals.
And since O-E has rarely had games that are close for all four quarters, neither she nor the rest of O-E’s starters have played for entire games.
“She hasn’t played very much, none of my starters have played that much this year,” Gray said. “They play, and this is just a guess, 60% of the minutes, maybe less than that this year. Just because we’ve had some lopsided games and we’re not in the business of (running up the score). If we kept our starters in I’m sure (Sheeler) could go for half a 100.”
Minutes aside, Sheeler started at O-E as a freshman and no one should expect any changes.
“(Sheeler) was a starter from day one,” Gray said. “I knew that when she made a game-winning shot in summer league as an eighth grader. She’s only not started one game, and that was senior night last year because I had five seniors.”
SHEELER has had plenty of help, too.
Bri Heller has been lethal. She’s averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 boards a game, not to mention 1.4 blocks. Heller has been nearly unguardable under the basket, giving O-E an easy outlet when its shot isn’t rolling. If they can give her the ball in the low post, the offense will be fine.
“As a freshman, I can remember telling her I wanted to play her down on JV after the first couple of games because we were kind of deep,” Gray said. “And the next game she basically told me, ‘No,’ by the way she played.”
In a win against Smethport, the Hubbers had trouble shooting from deep.
Smethport has Elizabeth Hungiville, who has performed well for the Hubbers at center. But once O-E started passing Heller the ball, the offense clicked into gear and O-E won by double digits.
“I don’t know if anyone can really handle (Heller), if I’m honest,” Gray said. “I mean I wouldn’t want to guard her and I’m significantly taller. I bang on her in practice and she bangs right back and I come out with the worst of it most of the time.”
Anna Merry and Brooke Close have operated as dual shooters, providing 7.7 and 5.1 points per game while providing a 3-point presence.
“They play so hard,” Gray said. “You shouldn’t have to coach effort and I don’t have to coach effort … for any of them.”
Merry and Close, as well as senior Hannah Gordon know that they have the green light to shoot. Even if they miss, it opens up the offense and allows Sheeler and Heller to drive the lane. And they’re good enough that Gray simply trusts them to make shots.
What makes O-E even more dangerous is the players coach themselves.
In that game against Smethport, O-E hadn’t played as well as it could have in the first two quarters. But Gray barely had to say a word in the locker room.
“At halftime, before I even got into the locker room they were talking about what they needed to do and coaching each other up,” Gray said. “When I walked in, my assistant coach, Mike Miller, was kind of just sitting there with a smile on his face … and I was just listening to them talk, they’re winners and they love to compete.”
Otto-Eldred is in the midst of a grueling stretch of games.
It played Kane on Friday and Coudy on Saturday, faces Allegheny Mountain North-leading Elk County Catholic today and Ridgway on Tuesday. They’ll have a few days to rest before what should be a good match against Smethport on Friday.
Of course, coaching, playing and game planning all become easier with someone like Sheeler.
“She’s never been afraid of any moment,” Gray said. “She’s a fierce, fierce competitor. She’s just so stoic. You don’t know if we’re up by 30, down by 30. You don’t know if she has three points or 30 points. She’s unwavering and unflappable.
“You hear it on TV sometimes, people are ‘killers ’ that’s (Sheeler) on a basketball court. She wants to have that moment and seemingly she excels every time that moment is there.”