DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Wednesday night belonged to Katie Sheeler.
On the heels of a loss in the District 9 final, Sheeler and the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team rebounded emphatically with a victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs. Sheeler’s 26 points headlined O-E’s win over District 6’s Bishop Carroll, a 53-37 triumph in which the Terrors led wire-to-wire.
After building and preserving a multi-possession lead for most of the game, Anna Merry’s free throws sealed the victory, sending O-E onto Round of 16.
“It feels pretty good,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said with a smile. “I wish we would have gotten (the district title) on Saturday, but this is a nice consolation prize. It’s indescribable what the feeling is when you look up in the stands and see that many people, and know that they’ve got your back.”
Merry finished with nine points, six of which came on three perfect trips to the charity stripe in the game’s final moments. The Terrors reached the double bonus with three minutes to play, and after Sheeler hit a pair from the line, Merry’s six consecutive freebees stretched a six-point lead to 12.
“We make free throws,” Gray said. “That’s one thing I’m never worried about. You get the right kids with the ball in their hand, I know they’re going to make their free throws.”
The teams, for the most part, appeared evenly matched. Each wanted to play fast, and both took ample outside shots while trying to swipe steals in transition.
The difference, however, was Sheeler, whose transition defense was equally as effective as her offensive arsenal. She added seven steals and two assists to her game-high scoring total.
“(Sheeler) sets the tone for us at the top of our 1-3-1 and plays her tail off every single night,” Gray said. “She’s really, really hard to stop with just one person, and she makes us go a lot of nights. I’m glad she’s on our team.”
Carroll started out cold, earning multiple chances on offensive possessions but failing to turn them into points. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Sheeler put O-E up by nine toward the end of the first half, and from there, improved rebounding and help from Sheeler’s teammates prevented the lead from shrinking.
“It wasn’t as much of an adjustment as me just telling them, we can’t win this game if we don’t rebound the ball,” Gray said. “I think they found that out in the first quarter and I reiterated it at halftime. Out of a zone, it’s always hard, and we’re undersized anyway so they need to work their tails off, especially on the weak side.”
Carroll’s shots finally started to fall in the third quarter, but O-E’s fell, as well. While the Huskies kept Sheeler in check for most of the period, 3-pointers from Merry and Brooke Close kept the lead intact.
Sheeler closed the third with a flurry of three steals, one of which led to a transition layup. She hit two long triples in the game, but was more effective in the paint, where her dribble-drive penetration presented issues for the Huskies.
Leading by 11 with seven minutes to play, the Terrors looked poised to pull away. Carroll called timeout with 4:44 showing and battled back afterward, however, keeping O-E within two possessions through the game’s final moments.
Merry’s clinic at the line, and Carroll’s inability to hit a game-changing shot in the waning moments sealed O-E’s trip to the next round.
“At halftime, I said get ready to take a punch, because they’re not going to go quietly,” Gray said. “We’ve got to be able to throw some punches back, and if we get down a bit, just keep working. And they sure did.”
Merry added seven rebounds while Bri Heller pulled down an impressive 20 rebounds. Savannah Smorto, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the first half, finished with 10 for Carroll.
Carroll, the third-place finisher from District 6, ended its season at 10-16. The Terrors, meanwhile, will advance to play District 7 champion Bishop Canevin at a location to be determined.
“We can’t wait,” Gray said. “It’s going to be an experience that these kids will never forget, I’m sure. I’m just so proud of them.”
AT DUKE CENTER, Pa.
Bishop Carroll (37)
Ostinowsky 4 0-0 9, Smorto 4 0-0 10, Becquet 1 0-0 3, Heinrich 1 0-0 2, Koscho 2 0-0 6, Long 3 0-0 6, Laughard 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 1-2 37
Otto-Eldred (53)
Merry 1 6-7 9, Close 1 0-0 3, Sheeler 9 6-6 26, Drummond 3 0-0 9, Rhinehart 0 1-2 1, Heller 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 14-18 53
Bishop Carroll 7 17 28 37
Otto-Eldred 11 24 37 53
Three-point goals: Carroll 6 (Smorto 2, Becquet, Koscho 2), O-E 6 (Merry, Close, Sheeler 2, Drummond 3); Total fouls: Carroll 19, O-E 6; Fouled out: none.