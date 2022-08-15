OLEAN — Six days earlier, Randy’s Up The River had fallen to Smethport VFW in the Olean Women’s Softball League championship game.
By the following Sunday, as might have been expected, it had its chance for payback. And it not only avenged that loss, which came in Game 2 of the title series, it continued what has undoubtedly become the greatest dynasty in Women’s City Cup Softball Tournament history.
During regular play on Saturday, Randy’s edged Smethport, 4-3, to remain in the winner’s bracket. But that only created the collision course for the two local powers to meet again in the championship. And so they did, with Randy’s needing only one victory to reclaim the crown.
Kayla Welty, who was named Tournament MVP, went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Alyssa Ramarge hit a game-breaking three-run home run to guide Randy’s to a 10-5 victory in the women’s final at Bradner Stadium.
Torri Johnson also had three hits while Ramarge and Alicia Stebbins had two each. The game was tied 3-3 before Randy’s put up a five-spot in the fifth, highlighted by Ramarge’s home run, to take control. Smethport answered back with one in the sixth, but Randy’s plated two more in the bottom half to help seal it. Alyssa Cunningham was 3-for-4 with a double and Kiara Orner went 3-for-3 for Smethport VFW. Kamryn Cook tripled and Amber Nelson added two hits in the loss.
Randy’s went 4-0 for the weekend, dispatching Angee’s (15-5, quarterfinals), Smethport (winners’ bracket semis) and (winners’ final) to reach the title contest. In its quarterfinal triumph over Angee’s, three players homered as part of a 10-run second inning, with Jordan Lucas belting a grand slam, Jessica Weinman hitting a three-run homer and Alex Calbi adding a two-run shot. Lucas finished 3-for-4 with six RBI while Welty had three hits. Calbi, Jaleesa Sledge and Spryce York all had two hits, while Sophia Fratercangelo had three hits for Angee’s.
But the key turning point was its semifinal triumph over its long-standing rival.
In perhaps the most exciting game of the tournament, Randy’s trailed 3-0 in the top of seventh and was one out from having to come out of the losers’ bracket. But that’s when it managed a rally. Shaina Griffin singled to load the bases and then Stebbins hit a ball down the right field line that went all the way to the fence. Stebbins then slid under the tag at home, giving her a go-ahead grand slam, and Randy’s hung on in the bottom half.
Stebbins, Griffin and York all finished with two hits for Randy’s. Abbey Woodard was 2-for-3 with a double while Nelson doubled for Smethport.
Smethport finished 4-2 for the event, needing a few more wins after its first loss to reach the championship, which it grabbed by topping Flickerood Wine (13-8), Angee’s (5-4) and Parkwood (6-5) in the elimination bracket final. Against Parkwood, Megan Zylinski was 3-for-4 and Molly Kate McCullough was 3-for-3. Courtney MacNeal and Cook each had two hits and Nelson was 2-for-3, including a walk-off triple to win it. For Parkwood, Ashley Brown was 2-for-3 with a triple and Jenn Olson (home run) and Sara Levia had two hits.
Against Parkwood, York (4 RBI) and Kim Clayton went 4-for-4 while Lucas also had four hits, including a home run, for Randy’s. Welty and Johnson had three hits while Sledge, Weinman and Stebbins all had two hits.
Welty hit .563 for the tournament and drove in six runs from the leadoff spot to earn MVP honors for Randy’s, which has claimed seven straight and nine of the last 10 City Cup championships. Smethport VFW’s Amber Nelson was the Gold Glove Award winner and Colt45 Mafia won the Team Sportsmanship Award.