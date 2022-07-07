(Editor’s Note: This story is the first in a two-part series on Cattaraugus native baseball coaches who won sectional championships this spring. Today: Orchard Park’s Chuck Senn Jr.)
Chuck Senn Sr. retired three years ago, but the former Cattaraugus-Little Valley coach’s influence on high school baseball remained noticeably strong in 2022.
Section 6 crowned two champions coached by Cattaraugus High School graduates who played for Senn before the C-LV school merger. One of them, Derek Hill, took Hamburg all the way to the New York State Class A championship game. The other, who won a Section 6 Class AA title with Orchard Park, grew up with a front-row seat to the longtime Big Red and Timberwolves coach: Chuck Senn Jr.
Senn Jr. graduated from Cattaraugus in 1992 and played college baseball at Fairmont State University in West Virginia. Fresh out of college, he joined his father’s coaching staff for two years before taking a teaching job at Orchard Park, where he’s been for the last 25 years, coaching at the modified, junior varsity and varsity levels, moving from a varsity assistant role to the head job six years ago.
As a No. 4 seed this year, Orchard Park beat No. 5 Clarence, No. 1 Lancaster and No. 2 Williamsville North on its way to the sectional title. The Quakers bowed out with a loss in the Far West Regional to McQuaid Jesuit.
OP had a Second Team All-Western New York catcher, junior Ben Gocella, and an All-WNY honorable mention, senior Pat Evans.
“This year, we really didn’t have that top gun on the mound like a lot of the other teams,” Senn Jr. said. “We had kids that all bought into being good-character kids in coming to practice with the lunchpail and always grinding and getting better, never getting down on themselves.”
That mentality paid off in the sectional final, when OP trailed Williamsville North 5-2 in the fifth, but turned the game around with a three-run home run from the bottom of its batting order.
“From top to bottom, the kids bought in to everything we did,” Senn Jr. said. “We worked real hard at practice on the little things, which was ingrained in me from my father. There’s always something you can improve on, every day, whether it was hitting, fielding, defensive structure, it was always ‘try to improve one thing at every facet of every practice and every game.’
“So a lot of times I tell kids that want to go on and play college … these high school games are practices for you guys. For some of you that this is it for you, you want to make sure that you can get the most out of it.”
WHILE HE learned many things from his father about coaching, Senn Jr. said it all started with building relationships with his players.
“My father has so many players that he considers great friends right now that he sees all the time,” he said. “So you build and foster relationships with the players and parents, which I think my father did an excellent job of; he’s a pillar of that community, still is.
“Hard work, perseverance, never get down on yourself and always be looking to improve,” he added. “He was one that said, ‘Always have each other’s backs, don’t get down on one another. Make sure you win together, win gracefully, lose gracefully.’ The one comment was, ‘The nice thing about baseball is when you have a bad day, the good thing is you get to play it again tomorrow.’”
The elder Senn always stressed the importance of practice.
“What I really appreciate about him was his willingness to help any player, whether you were a starter or not, to try to improve themselves, not only as young men, but as baseball players,” Senn Jr. remembered. “And the amount of time that he would spend away from family to do that, to be with kids, is just remarkable.
“The biggest thing I’ve taken from him is a quote that he said, and I can’t remember when he said it, (but it) goes, ‘Coaches that yell at players during games are the coaches that didn’t do what they were supposed to do during the week to prepare them. He goes, ‘You have to always make sure your team is prepared, and if there’s failure on the field, then you have to fix it at practice. It’s not a time to get on kids.’ I think that’s probably one of the hanging quotes of his that I will always live by.”
The younger Senn doesn’t mind when observers call him a “bucket coach,” sitting calmly outside the dugout during games.
“I said, ‘yeah, we work hard at practice so I like to sit down on my bucket and call our pitches or our defensive setups and I like to enjoy watching them play,’” he noted. “The games are for the kids. We prepare them for those. That’s the time for them to shine and have fun and do it with a smile on their face. That’s what we preach and that’s our goal, win or lose. Did you have fun, did you improve and are you coming back tomorrow?”
THE QUAKERS played Hamburg twice this year, and Senn Jr. saw some of the same lessons from his father instilled in Hill.
“I think Derek has pretty much the same philosophy,” he said. “He has done a fantastic job with that program over there, with their continued success. We had two great games between our two teams this year and just a lot of mutual respect for both programs back and forth, so it was exciting to watch him continue dad’s tutelage and move forward as far as he did this year.”
Senn Jr. said he still calls his dad for advice.
“Especially when it comes to your struggling hitting, do you juggle the lineup, do I stick with it?” he said.
Senn Sr. attends many Orchard Park games and will call with his breakdown of the game.
“He’ll give me probably a couple hours to either bask in the sun or try to figure out what went wrong and he’s on the phone calling and saying this is what I saw and this kid’s doing that,” Senn Jr. said. “It’s always good to have him around. His mind is a sharp baseball mind, so any time that he and I can sit down and talk baseball, especially referencing what he sees with my squad, it’s always welcome with open arms.
“I think he’s very proud that two of his players won sectionals this year. The smile from ear to ear when we both won was just amazing. I’m glad that he’s around to witness that and hopefully we’ve got a few more for him. Maybe one of us can win a state title on his behalf.”