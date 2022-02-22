CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s boys basketball seniors waited their whole career for a playoff victory. They didn’t let a slow start deter them from that goal.
CLV overcame a 16-point first-half deficit against Falconer on Tuesday, scoring 32 second half points to overtake the Golden Falcons, 56-40, in a Section 6 Class C first round game.
Seniors Josh Halterman and John Visnesky led the way, scoring 18 and 16 points respectively.
“It’s the first of my career and the first of all the seniors’ career,” CLV coach Josh Forster said of the first playoff win. “A couple of them have been with me for four years in the playoffs, so it’s all of our very first win.
“Falconer came out ready to go. They actually were up 21-5 at one point and we had to put our heads down and get ready to play a little basketball and then we finally came out to play in the second half. A lot of really good defense, controlled the boards in the second half and we finally started knocking down some shots.”
Ninth-seeded CLV (14-7) advances to play No. 8 Global Concepts in a second-round game tonight.
For No. 16 Falconer (4-17), Roger Markham scored 12 points and Jase Smith had 10 points.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Kendall 56, Cuba-Rushford 48
CUBA — Kendall overcame a 13-8 deficit after the first quarter, outscoring Cuba-Rushford 29-8 over the next two quarters to knock off the Rebels.
Jacob Smith had 18 points in the first-round loss for No. 7 C-R (10-10). Jack Frank added 13 points.
“It’s disappointing to start well and not maintain our level of play,” C-R coach Bryce Ryan said. “When they switched to the 1-3-1 we really struggled to score. Credit to them. They played hungrier in the second and third quarter. I also really just want to say thank you to the seniors for their contributions and teaching me how to be a better coach.”
For No. 10 Kendall (7-14), Jimmie Swift had 17 points and Devin Edick and Jacek Kwiatkowski had 10 points each.
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
Houghton 34, Genesee Valley 17
HOUGHTON — Hugo Huang made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points to spark a first-round playoff win for Houghton.
Also for No. 8 Houghton (5-12), Chris Habecker grabbed eight rebounds and Malachi DeGolyer scored nine points.
“Both of the teams had rough seasons, we won four games each, so every win is kind of exciting,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice acknowledged. “Our guys are excited about winning their first playoff game. We didn’t play at all last season, so getting a playoff win is nice. We’re looking to enjoy this moment, we’ve got a tough one going up to (No. 1) Batavia-Notre Dame next.”
No. 9 Genesee Valley fell to 4-7. Ryan Daciw scored six points to lead the Jaguars.
Andover/Whitesville 57, Hammondsport 47
ANDOVER — C.J. Estep led Andover/Whitesville out of the first round, scoring 24 points while Gavin Cutler added 10 points and Justin Water had nine points.
Andover/Whitesville started strong, taking a 34-19 lead in the first half and holding on in the second half.
No. 7 A/W (8-13) advances to visit No. 2 Elba Friday night in the quarterfinals.
For No. 10. Hammondsport (3-17), Ty Ritter had 22 points and Liam Kressly had 16 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Chautauqua Christian 69, New Life Christian 66, OT
JAMESTOWN — Despite a huge game from Timothy Hutter, New Life Christian could not pull out a victory in overtime.
Hutter had 38 points with 20 rebounds for NLC (13-8). Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey added 15 points and Prince Terrison had 13 points. New Life trailed by 14 at halftime and by as much as 10 in the fourth quarter before rallying to force overtime.
Reagan Cook scored 25 points, Andrew Ryan had 24 points and Jimmy Nixon had 16 points for Chautauqua Christian.
“The boys overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win it at the buzzer,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “They never gave up so I’m proud of the effort.”