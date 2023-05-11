NORTH COLLINS — It was a matchup between the first and second place teams in the league.
And Portville’s seniors made sure the Panthers remained on top.
Teagan Kosinski had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs and Portville both remained undefeated in CCAA II East play (9-0) and moved a step closer to clinching another division title with a 16-7 triumph over North Collins in softball action Thursday.
Madison Ford went 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs while Mattison Foster (2 RBI) and Kelsey Bradford both added two hits and two runs scored for the Panthers (10-4 overall). Alisha Dickeron fanned eight while scattering four hits and three walks over the first five innings while Bella Morales allowed two hits over the final two frames for Portville.
Coach Bill Torrey’s team built up a 16-5 lead through the top of the sixth before NC got two back in the bottom half.
“I’m really proud of the effort of our seniors,” said Torrey, whose team has won three-straight, all in convincing fashion. “Alisha continues to do a great job in the circle, Teagan had a great day at the plate and Kelsey added to that. Hopefully we’re coming together at the right time.”
For the Eagles (8-8, 7-3), Hailey Jasinski was 3-for-4 with three runs, Jaylee Jimerson singled with an RBI and Lily Montaldi (run) singled.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 17, Fillmore 1, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI as Bolivar-Richburg bounced back from its first loss of the season a night earlier with a convincing victory.
Sommer Beckwith finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored for the Wolverines (13-1), who set the tone with a seven-run first inning. Rylee Whiting was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Malayna Ayers went 2-for-4 with a triple and Jayna Thomas was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Harris combined with Haley Mascho (double, RBI) and sister Madigan Harris (hit, 3 RBI) on a three-hitter.
Mylee Miller and Mattie McCumiskey both singled and Grace Russell scored in the third inning while Kylee Ellsworth singled later in the game for Fillmore (5-10).
Cuba-Rushford 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
CUBA — Riley Keller hit the game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning to give Cuba-Rushford the walkoff victory. Taylor Searle reached base and moved to second and, one batter later, Keller dropped a ball into center field that scored Searle for the win.
Keller finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Searle was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jordyn Radomski struck out seven while scattering six hits and no walks as the Rebels (8-6) edged GV/B for the second time this season.
“We had our heads in the game the whole time,” C-R coach Mary Keesler said. “We had a couple tough losses lately, but we bounced back tonight. We had much better defense and we were in the game the whole time.”
Hannah Southwick-Powers fanned 10 while surrendering seven hits and two walks for GV/B (8-7). She and Anna Drozdowski both finished 2-for-4 at the plate.