OLEAN — The Olean High boys basketball team put up a season-high point total.
It held its opponent to just 19 points after halftime. And once again, after finding itself in a tight game early, it slowly pulled away.
And the result was another relatively comfortable victory.
The senior trio of Kamdyn McClain (18 points), Stephen Hoffman (18) and Zion James (16) had its best collective outing of the season, combining for 52 points to power Olean past Pioneer — traditionally a football rival — 73-51 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday night. The Huskies moved to 6-0 on the year, with each of those wins coming by double digits, this one being the most one-sided yet.
Up 20-19 after a back-and-forth first quarter, Olean managed to go up 10 at the break and used a 12-5 final frame to seal it.
“We talk about it all the time, do simple math here,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “The simple math being, you can’t win four quarters and lose a game. We really try hard to live by that. We were able to do that tonight, which was nice — to progressively kind of widen the gap as the game goes on.
“But I’ll say this, Pioneer is a very tough team. They just would not back down, would not go away. They gave us all we wanted and more.
Olean received two 3-pointers each from McClain, Hoffman, James and Albert Martin while eclipsing 70 points for the first time this season. The three seniors accounted for 18 of the Huskies’ 22 points in that game-swinging second quarter.
“I think we played the game at our pace,” Kolasinski went on. “I think we slowly started to wear them down, which created a few more turnovers. Maybe the legs weren’t quite there. That played in our favor. (A 73-51 final), that’s a lot of possessions, and I think that kind of played in our favor, too.”
Jasiah Jarocinski had a game-high 24 points while Dalton Giboo had 12 for Pioneer (4-3).
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca/Prattsburgh 112, Fillmore 74
FILLMORE — Two-time defending sectional champion and Class D powerhouse Avoca/Prattsburgh eclipsed the century mark for the second time this season in downing Fillmore.
Sawyer Devoe highlighted five double-digit scorers with 25 points and Caleb Johnson posted 20 for the Vikings (7-0), who drained 13 3s, 34 two-point buckets and averaged nearly four points a minute. Fillmore trailed by just two after the first quarter (21-19) and was virtually even with A/P in the second half (50-44), but was undone by a 41-11 second quarter.
“A/P has won the last two (titles) for a reason,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “We did a good job fighting through the initial wave in the first quarter, but we did a horrible job of defending in transition, and made too many casual passes. Their pace really got to us, and we just panicked during the second quarter. We scheduled them for a reason, and now it’s up to us to learn and get better.”
Will Roeske poured in 29 points while Mitch Ward posted 22 and Carter Sisson had 10 for the Eagles (4-2).
Clymer 59, Ellicottville 45
CLYMER — Micah Willink’s all-around effort of 20 points, seven steals, five assists, four blocks and three rebounds led Clymer.
Blake Kopta had 15 points and six steals and Austin White (3 steals) added 14 points for the Pirates, who nabbed 24 steals as a team.
Up just 30-28 at halftime, Clymer used a 29-17 second half to pull away.
Logan Grinols totaled 14 points and six rebounds, Gavin Dietrich had 10 points and Braylon and Caedon Wyatt (4 assists, 3 steals) both grabbed six boards for Ellicottville (1-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 46, Hinsdale 13
FRIENDSHIP — Lazar Bulajic collected 15 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and a pair of blocks as Scio/Friendship handled Hinsdale for the second-straight game.
Ethan Davenport and Jacob Golden added 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Brenden Loucks grabbed six rebounds for S/F (5-2).
“Great effort,” S/F co-coach Cody Hill said. “We had a couple of tough games against tough opponents, fixed some things and it’s showed on the defensive end.”
Cody Barton had six points for the Bobcats (0-6).