Rosters have been announced for the inaugural Exceptional Senior Game for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Steuben County softball players, while the hosts pushed back the game by a day due to weather.
With rain in the forecast for Tuesday, the game instead will be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tullar Field in Wellsville.
The rosters for the game include players from 19 schools: Alfred-Almond, Allegany-Limestone, Andover, Avoca-Prattsburgh, Bolivar-Richburg, Campbell-Savona, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Cuba-Rushford, Ellicottville, Fillmore, Franklinville, Friendship, Gowanda, Hammondsport, Hornell, Jasper-Troupsburg, Olean, Portville, Salamanca.
Split into two teams by a committee of area umpires with the goal of competitive balance, all players are guaranteed playing time in a nine-inning game. Free defensive substitutions are allowed and both team’s bench players will also bat through the game.
There is no mercy rule, though teams are limited to a maximum of five runs per inning.
After her second season leading the Gators, Allegany-Limestone coach Kaelyn Shea accepted the invitation to coach one of the senior teams.
“I'm just looking for the girls just to have some fun,” Shea said. “Most of these girls aren't going on to play so this will be their last softball game, and just going out there and having fun, I just think it will be a cool experience, especially for my girls.”
Shea also sees it as a learning opportunity for coaches.
“This is my second year coaching the varsity level and just to kind of see some different teams from all around,” she said of accepting the invite, “and get to know some different coaches and kind of see how they run their programs and just kind of differentiate between mine and other people's, get new ideas.”
The teams held a practice Sunday afternoon in Wellsville for players to meet each other before taking the field together this week.
“We knew only a couple of the other girls, a few of them are from farther away like the Prattsburgh area where we've never played them. It'll be a cool experience just to see some different bodies on the field and how different people play.”
Listed below, by school, are the nominated players for the 2022 Exceptional Senior Game rosters:
Team One
Andover: Rachel Jackson (SS), Zoey Lee (CF)
Campbell-Savona: Catrice Taft (2B), Megan Sanford (1B)
Cuba-Rushford: Meghan O’Keefe (OF)
Fillmore: Torann Wolfer (1B), Saige Friedl (P)
Franklinville: Cheznea Rivera (2B)
Hammondsport: Hannah Hoerter (3B/C), Rorie Whitcomb
Olean: JoJo Gibbons (C/OF), Kiley Anastasia (P/SS), Makenna Pancio (CF/SS)
Salamanca: Emma Brown (3B/P), Morgan Maybee (SS)
Wellsville: Marley Adams
Team Two
Alfred-Almond: Jessica McMahon (SS)
Allegany-Limestone: Kortney Magara (P/SS), Kearstin Foster (3B)
Avoca/Prattsburgh: Annabella Putnam (P), Kendra Pinckney (SS), Riley Stowe (C) Bolivar-Richburg: Jessica Majot (P/SS), Braelin Bentley (1B/OF)
Cattaraugus/Little Valley: Alex Minnekine (SS), Kaylee Marek (OF)
Ellicottville: Jocelyn Wyatt (3B)
Fillmore: Elizabeth Nugent (C/OF)
Friendship: Kendra Gleason (3B)
Gowanda: Cameron Nagel (OF)
Hornell: Cassidy Cook
Jasper-Troupsburg: Kayla Atherton (P)
Portville: Mallory Welty (P/SS), Mia Welty (1B/Utility)