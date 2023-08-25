BOLIVAR — Last year at this time players and coaches on the Bolivar-Richburg Central School football team were learning the nuances of the 8-man game on the fly.
This August, they’re more settled, more experienced, and many of the standouts in the Wolverines’ first foray into 8-man competition return for ninth-year coach Steve Smith.
“Moving to 8-man, I think the players didn’t know what to expect,” Smith said. “What kind of football is this? When you get out there in your first game and you realize this is football – you’ve got to block, tackle, and run – we’re just three players less. They embraced it.”
B-R won its first five games – including ending Red Jacket’s 16-game winning streak in the opener – bested Holley in a Section 5 playoff game and might have done more if not for late-season injuries.
With seven starters and five other lettermen returning, the Wolverines have the potential for additional success in Year 2 of 8-man. The roster of 19 features 10 seniors – many of whom, Smith said, “have been in the program for three or four years.”
“They got a taste of 8-man last year,” he added. “We’re happy the way we competed. We’ll go as far as they can take us. I don’t want to put pressure on them, but there is. They’re the leaders on our team.”
The most notable of the senior returnees are quarterback/linebacker Caden Allen and offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Mitchell. Both players have started for B-R since their 10th grade years and both were named Section 5 all-stars in 2023.
Tight end/defensive end Trevor Pforter and lineman Roman Johnston are also back as senior starters.
“We’re leaning on those seniors, but we do have some younger kids that are going to play,” Smith said. “We had some real young ones play last year. They got that one year in and we expect more.”
The Wolverines will need an underclassmen or two – such as returning juniors Tavyn MacDonnell and Maddox Davison, and sophomore Kingston Loucks – to help replace lineman Trent Sibble, Section 5’s 8-man Defensive Player of the Year and three-time Big 30 all-star, and Ethan Coleman, a section all-star at running back who moved into the Cuba-Rushford school district and will play for Portville.
Still, Smith said: “It’s been a lot smoother this year than it was a year ago. I think the kids are a lot more comfortable with what we’ve asked them to do, where last year we kind of playing catch up.”
“We like what we did over the summer,” he added. “It’s carried into the first couple of days (of practice) where we’ve hit the ground running. Our biggest obstacle will be injuries. An injury or two for most teams in 8-man is a difference maker. It really is. We’re just hoping to stay healthy and go out and compete every week.”
Pembroke, Section 5’s 8-man champion in 2022, and Red Jacket figure to be B-R’s greatest challenges. The Wolverines face both teams in the regular season, as well as Frewsburg from Section 6.
“I think 8-man is going to be very competitive,” Smith said. “I really do … knowing what Red Jacket has back, and Pembroke, I feel, is just loaded. I like where we are. We just need to play to our capabilities.”
Two of the Wolverines four losses last fall came to Pembroke, including a 40-18 defeat in a sectional semifinal that ended their season.
Though B-R dropped four of its last five games to finish 6-4, Smith said: “We lost to some good teams. We played well. There wasn’t a single game that we look back and say ‘Geez, we just didn’t play that well.’ That was encouraging. It helps going into this year knowing that we’ll compete, no doubt. We’ll see how it goes, but we’re B-R and we’ll come out and play hard.”
Smith is pleased to have a roster of 19. Like many schools playing 8-man, player participation will determine if and when the Wolverines return to the 11-man game.
“We’ll play some teams that have more on the roster and I think we’ll play some teams that have less,” Smith said. “It’s just who your eight are. Some play both ways and special teams. Numbers-wise, we’re pretty happy with that.”
Assisting Smith are Dustin Allen and George Kinnicutt on offense, Brock Bess on defense, and Frank Smith, a volunteer assistant.
THE RETURNING starters:
Caden Allen, senior, 6-1, 190, quarterback/linebacker
Maddox Davison, junior, 6-1, 170, running back/defensive back
Roman Johnston, senior, 5-10, 180, lineman both ways
Kingston Loucks, sophomore, 6-1, 160, running back/defensive back
Tavyn MacDonell, junior, 6-0, 180, running back/defensive line
Zach Mitchell, senior, 5-10, 190, offensive line/linebacker
Trevor Pforter, senior, 6-0, 185, tight end/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Tyler Kizer-Patterson, junior, 5-8, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Brian Learn, senior, 5-10, 205, lineman both ways
Tyrese Smith, sophomore, 5-8, 150, running back/defensive back
Calyn Todd, junior, 5-8, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Levi Williams, senior, 6-3, 225, lineman both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Allen, Loucks
Running Backs: MacDonnell, Trey Buchholz (sr., 5-10, 165), Davison, T. Smith
Ends/Receivers: Kizer-Patterson, Todd, Pforter, Ayden Music (so. 5-11, 135), Landon Rhodes (so., 5-9, 130)
Guards/Tackles: Mitchell, Williams, Learn, Dakota Hess (sr., 6-3, 205), Anthony Donoghue (sr., 5-10, 180)
Centers: Johnston, Aiden Smith (sr., 6-0, 230)
Defense
Ends: Pforter, MacDonnell
Down Linemen/Tackles: A. Smith, Learn, Williams, Hess, Johnston, Donoghue
Linebackers: Allen, Mitchell, Davison
Defensive Backs: Loucks, Buchholz, Kizer-Patterson, T. Smith
Kickers: Allen, MacDonnell
THE SCHEDULE:
September
1— at Frewsburg, 7 p.m.
8 — at Wellsville, 7 p.m.
14 — Pembroke, 7 p.m.
22 — Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, 7 p.m.
29 — Red Jacket, 7 p.m.
October
6 — Bye
13 — Holley, 7 p.m.
21 — at C.G. Finney/Northstar Christian, 1 p.m.
NEXT: Randolph