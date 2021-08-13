OLEAN — Eighth-seeded Andy Rohrs from Allegany upset No. 1 seed Spencer Cornelius from Bradford, Pa. to reach the semifinals of the 14th annual Bergreen Match Play Championship in second-round play Friday at Bartlett Country Club.
Rohrs won the match in style as he eagled the par-4 17th hole at the Bartlett by holing his second shot to close out the match 2&1. In his morning match, Rohrs won a battle with Allegany teammate Cole Lechner as he won the match on the 20th hole. Kamdyn McClain from Bartlett will be Rohrs’ opponent in the semifinals as he defeated Collin Porter 3&2 in the morning and Kaden Heckman 8&7 in the afternoon.
Curtis Barner from Kane also reached the semifinals as he defeated Elliott Wilber 7&6 in the morning and Jake Franz 3&2 in the afternoon. Barner’s opponent in the other semifinal match will be against two-time defending champion Michael Davis from Bartlett. Davis defeated Jaxon Morrison 6&5 in the morning and Traden Gray 4&3 in the afternoon.
Complete first day results: