When Joe Beimel retired from professional baseball in 2017, he had already enjoyed a career that most players would be satisfied with — himself included.
After 13 seasons in Major League Baseball, the St. Marys, Pa., native decided it was time. He had logged nearly 700 career innings, mainly as a relief pitcher, before retiring at age 40.
Beimel made his last MLB appearance in 2015. Following a year in the minors and another in independent ball, the left-hander was content.
Three years later, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Beimel to experiment with training and dieting as he searched for ways to strengthen his immune system. What he found, however, has landed him back in professional baseball.
“I DIDN’T miss playing when I was retired,” Beimel said. “Literally, there was not a day that went by when I thought, ‘Man, I wish I was still playing baseball.’ When I retired, I was done. I thought it was time to go home, do something else and start this new chapter.”
During the pandemic, Beimel took up the Wim Hof training method, named after a Dutch extreme athlete who developed a rare ability to withstand freezing temperatures.
The method incorporates breathing exercises, concentration training and exposure to cold weather. Breathing routines, cold showers and ice baths eventually became the norm for Beimel. As his body mass decreased, his athleticism increased.
“I started noticing that I was losing weight, not that I was heavy or had a bunch of body fat, but I think it was more the inflammation in my body started to disappear after doing this every day,” he said. “I noticed that I started moving better, feeling better, every single day. I’d throw and wouldn’t be sore at all.”
In 2018, Beimel co-founded Beimel Elite Athletics, a company under which he and business partner Brent Dean train aspiring baseball players. While his newfound training regimen was morphing his fitness, he decided to experiment further with the Crossover Symmetry System.
This revolutionary training system helps with shoulder strength and mobility, and though Beimel had used it while in the pros, he benefited from new technology.
“YOU DO ALL this testing with your internal and external rotation strength,” Beimel said. “... a range of motion test, internal and external motion tests, then it basically gives you a program to warm up before you throw and then a recovery afterward.”
Beimel had used the program with his business, but in a one-size-fits-all format. The customizable program, and the app that came with it, allowed tailoring of the system to each athlete’s needs.
“I was kind of testing it out for the company just to see what I thought of it, and noticed the same thing,” Beimel said. “My arm was getting stronger. Time for recovery in between throwing was drastically cut down. I thought, ‘I might be onto something here.’”
He was.
The first time he threw off a mound, in February, he nearly touched 95 miles per hour.
“I said, ‘Wait a second, what’s going on right now?’ I had been working on my mechanics, as well,” Beimel said. “It was the perfect storm to where I was facing some of our hitters that train with us and was consistently hitting 93-95 mph.”
Beimel recalled looking at Dean and realizing that, if he didn’t try to play baseball this season, his newfound velocity would be a waste.
“If I’m throwing this well, it makes no sense to stay at home,” Beimel said.
By this point, however, he was 44 years old. As he acknowledged, pro baseball teams aren’t exactly lining up to sign pitchers of that age.
“But I thought, well, if someone gives me a chance I’ll go ahead and take it.”
That’s where Logan White and his son came into play.
Beimel arrived in Los Angeles in 2006 to pitch for the Dodgers. At that time, White served as the club’s assistant general manager for amateur and international scouting.
White had been with the organization since 2001, overseeing the drafting of players such as Matt Kemp, Russell Martin, James Loney and Clayton Kershaw.
“Right about when I got there is when all of those guys started making it up to the big leagues,” Beimel said. “That’s what kind of turned the organization around and they’ve been winning ever since.”
Beimel spent three seasons with the Dodgers, including a career year in 2008, when he compiled a 5-1 record and 2.02 earned run average over 49 innings in 71 appearances.
Now, White serves as senior advisor to the general manager and director of player personnel for the San Diego Padres. And his son, Logan Jr., follows Beimel on Instagram.
“(White Jr.) reached out to me on Instagram and said, ‘I’ve been telling my dad about you. He might be able to give you an opportunity to play again’,” Beimel said. “I gave him my number.”
Beimel had been posting videos to his Instagram account for months, showcasing his control and velocity. When he, Dean and former player Cody Decker found out about Team Israel’s need for exhibition games to prepare for the Olympics, they assembled a team to play in Arizona.
Beimel, of course, got to showcase his stuff. His fastball reached the mid-90s, touching 94.8 in his second outing.
“(White’s) son must have told him about that again, and that night, (White) texted me and asked if I would play. They might be able to give me an opportunity.”
Since the Padres hadn’t sent any scouts to observe Beimel’s exhibition appearance, they requested that he throw for them at their facility in Peoria, Arizona.
Two weeks ago, Beimel went. And, once again, his fastball surged into the mid-90s.
“I think I struck out like four of the seven guys I faced,” Beimel said. “They called the next day and said, ‘Hey, we want to sign you’.”
BEIMEL went through MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, got his physical and threw a bullpen session.
Then, Wednesday night, he made his first appearance with the Padres’ Arizona Rookie League team.
“I get on the mound, facing the first guy, and I haven’t thrown professionally in four years,” Beimel said. “So, I’m going to start this comeback by just throwing strike one.”
Beimel threw strike one. But he didn’t get it back.
“I throw strike one, and the guy hits a high fly ball and it goes out,” Beimel said. “I couldn’t help but laugh. You have all these expectations about what it’s going to be like … and the ball just carried and went out. I was on the mound literally laughing.”
Beimel responded with back-to-back strikeouts, sitting the second batter he faced down with three consecutive fastballs before retiring the third on a 2-2 changeup. After inducing a first-pitch pop-up against the next batter, he had pitched his first professional inning in four years.
“(My) stuff was really good,” Beimel said. “I threw a bunch of fastballs at 94.”
Beimel’s stint in Arizona will likely be a pit stop on his route through the Padres’ organization. The club plans to keep Beimel in Arizona for a week or two before he is most likely sent to Double-A San Antonio.
“They basically want me to get ready (in San Antonio),” he said. “They want me to get ready in Double-A, get ready in Triple-A for a few games and then go up. Obviously, that’s all depending on how I perform and if I pitch well, which I feel like I will. We’ll see what happens.”
For Beimel, returning to pro baseball is about one thing: Getting back to the big leagues. If there wasn’t a chance of that happening, he said, he wouldn’t be pitching again.
“At this point, I think I can play as long as they’ll let me,” Beimel said. “As long as my body holds up, I don’t see any issues.”
He recalled joking, before his retirement, about pitching until he was “at least 50.”
“Now I tell them, ‘I didn’t tell you guys I was going to take four years off’.”
Whether Beimel’s return lasts a month, a year or several, his path to the Padres organization was unlikely to say the least.
“It’s a pretty crazy story, just getting signed because the son of the assistant to the GM of the Padres follows me on Instagram and said, ‘Hey you need to sign this guy,’” Beimel said. “When I came up, and even when I last played, stuff like that just didn’t happen. Now, with the power of social media, crazy things like that can happen.”
It certainly wouldn’t have happened when Beimel made his MLB debut in 2001, nine years before the launch of Instagram.
“Maybe I’ll make it to 50, maybe I’ll pitch this year and that will be it,” he said, “but as long as I’m enjoying it, I might as well take advantage.”