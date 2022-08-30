CUBA — Dan Freeman didn’t quite know what to expect.
The Olean girls soccer coach had used almost the entire first week of practice to hold tryouts. The Huskies didn’t truly begin skill work until Saturday, and with a game the following Tuesday — the first fall high school action on the New York side of the border — that meant just two actual days of practice before taking the pitch for real.
In that way, Olean’s 2022 season was opener was “nervewracking,” Freeman acknowledged. And that was compounded by the fact it was taking on a Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale program that’s been solid since merging last fall. Safe to say, however, he was pleased with his team’s effort.
Emily Gibbons and Allie Stayer both netted second-half goals, the latter’s serving as the game-winner, and Olean ultimately broke a scoreless stalemate before pulling out a 2-1 triumph in a non-league matchup.
Taking the field earlier than any of its local NY counterparts, Olean might not have been as prepared as it would have liked. But it was aided by something that had taken place a month earlier.
“It’s a good thing we went to team camp at Gannon (University in Pennsylvania),” Freeman said. “That’s what we were really relying on Tuesday, was our training from that. But it’s been four weeks since camp … and our (opener) came so quick, I was wondering how the girls would perform.”
Well enough to open 1-0. Gibbons scored off a pass from Stayer in the 53rd minute to make it 1-0, but that lead was short-lived as C-R/Hinsdale’s Cloey Larabee tied it just four minutes later, with Sydney Howard assisting. Four minutes after that, however, Stayer made it 2-1 and the Huskies held on from there.
“We came out strong,” Freeman said. “We took everything we learned from camp and applied it (yesterday) and performed well.”
Of the test Olean received from C-R/H, he added: “We scrimmaged them last year, but we didn’t play them in a game. We could see that they were a good team, but we didn’t know what they were going to be like (on Tuesday). It was a lot of back-and-forth. They had opportunities, we had opportunities. It was nice to come out with a win, that’s the goal in that first game.
“And then a double rainbow came out afterward to cap it off.”
Emma Edwards stopped nine shots for the Huskies, who outshot the Rebels 22-13. Tara Duvall made 15 saves for C-R. Given that it had gone toe-to-toe with a perennially strong Class B program, C-R coach Aaron Wight was also content with how his team fared.
“Overall, I am happy with the way we played,” he said. “We were pretty inexperienced in the midfield and it showed a bit at times. We had a few good chances in the first half that we didn’t finish which really came back to haunt us later on.”
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 6, Holland/West Valley 0YORKSHIRE — Taylor Rosier netted a pair of goals and Brittany Bless posted a goal and two assists to power Pioneer to a season-opening win.
Abby Mason added a second-half marker for the Panthers, who’d already held a 5-0 lead at the break. Mason made two saves in the first 60 minutes while Sam Palmisano needed no saves over the final 20 minutes to preserve the shutout.