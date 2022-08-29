At the proverbial 11th hour, Section 6 avoided a crisis with its officials on the eve of the high school sports season.
Before the contract between the section and sports officials was set to expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Section 6 announced a new agreement to keep officials on the field for the start of fall sports this week.
Section 6 distributed a press release Monday afternoon attributed to Section 6 President Maureen Donohue, WNY Sports Officials representative Chris Hope and NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas.
“At approximately 5:30 p.m. today Section 6 agreed to an agreement with the WNY Sports Officials,” the press release stated. “All involved are pleased to be moving forward with fall sports on behalf of our member schools and most importantly our student-athletes. We are appreciative of the assistance from Dr. Robert Zayas and (assistant director) Todd Nelson from NYSPHSAA.
“Section 6 continues to value the work of our sports officials on behalf of our student-athletes. We look forward to a momentous year of sports in Western New York.”
Zayas announced the NYSPHSAA’s plans to initiate a Buffalo meeting between the section and its officials on Friday after officials’ groups went public discussing the stalled negotiations over increased base pay.
Fall sports are set to kick off this week in New York with many soccer tournaments on the schedule for various schools and opening weekend football games on Friday and Saturday.