A year after an uncharacteristically quiet fall sports calendar in New York, high school athletics are back on time.
All fall sports in New York kicked off official practices on Monday under no state-imposed restrictions in Section 6, including football. Just getting to the start date felt good to sectional football chairman Jay Sirianni, a former state championship-winning coach at Southwestern.
“It feels really good to be able to start now,” Sirianni said. “I don’t know what normal is going to look like to be honest with you, I can’t predict that. As of right now there’s really no restrictions here for sports as we move forward, but we have to be prepared for things possibly to come up. But we’re starting the season on time, during the fall, that obviously is a good sign.”
THE HIGH school sports calendar came into question with a note of guidance from the New York State Department of Education two weeks ago that recommended “high-risk” sports be canceled in areas of high COVID-19 infection unless all the participants were vaccinated against the virus. But the state’s health department does not currently designate certain sports as high-risk anymore, and the NYSPHSAA did not make any changes or restrictions before the fall season began Monday. Instead, NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas encouraged member school districts to work with their local health departments to make any decisions.
Sirianni noted that any decisions on the status of football are ultimately out of his hands.
“There’s different counties within Western New York and Section 6, so now we’re going across different counties, and to be honest with you, I’m the Section 6 football chairman, I don’t make any of those decisions; that comes from Section 6 and who they’re listening to,” he said. “But what’s unique is because Section 6 is large as an area, we are going to have different counties with different guidelines. As of right now I have no idea how any of that is going to affect football in the fall.”
SIRIANNI, the brother of new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Siranni, thinks the spring season, shortened as it was with the complications of COVID-induced “pauses” and rescheduled games, showed the section can work through whatever challenges await this fall.
“You have to give a lot of credit to the coaches, to the athletic directors, to the officials, to everybody involved there because there were so many changes that we had to make, really on the fly too,” he said. “And we were able to pull off a season, albeit a short season, but we were able to pull off a season and hopefully if we could do that last spring, I think we have the confidence we can pull one off this fall.”
As competitors, Sirianni said virtually anyone involved with sports wanted to do what they could to get that spring season in.
“The quick answer is that we don’t know much,” Siranni said when asked what he learned during last season as the sport’s co-chair during the pandemic. “I’ll leave it up to the people making those decisions and the experts; I’m not in a position to make those calls. But the honest answer is that we as schools, it’s very competitive, obviously everybody wants to win, but almost everybody was really willing to work to get that season going: athletic directors, coaches, you’re preparing for a team to play on Friday and on Tuesday you get a new team that you’re going to play because of some pauses here and there. I really think it just made us realize that we can adapt to any kind of change. With the help of everybody in the section, we can pull off these seasons.”
SECTION 6 teams are slated to play eight regular season games, an increase from seven that was initially planned for last season, and are back to eight-team sectional playoff brackets with championships scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 12-13 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, home of the Buffalo Bills. The NYSPHSAA state playoffs are still scheduled as well, culminating at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse Dec. 3-4.
Sirianni reiterated that there are no plans to restrict the football season in any way. But the last year taught everyone to be prepared to change, whether it be adopting new health guidelines or rapidly rescheduling games on the fly to try to reach the end of the season.
“We have to be,” Sirianni said of the section’s flexibility with football scheduling. “I really like the movie Moneyball, there’s a line in there, it might be a blink and you miss it line, but Brad Pitt’s character (Athletics general manager Billy Beane) says ‘adapt or die.’ You have to be willing, whether you’re coaching, whether you’re in administration, whether you’re a teacher, whether you’re a parent, you have to be able to adjust and adapt. This pandemic has forced us to do that in different ways. But it’s still the same. We’re going to be able to be flexible, we have to be.
“I just want to be clear, though, as of right now we’re 100% a ‘go.’ There’s no restrictions or guidelines right now.”
