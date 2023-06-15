OLEAN — Cole Sebastian had been heating up, with three two-hit games in his first five games of the season with the Olean Oilers.
But Thursday night at Bradner Stadium, he was positively on fire.
The Otto-Eldred graduate and Canisius College junior-to-be hit a triple in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run home run in the third and a solo homer in the eighth to lead the Oilers to a 10-5 victory over the Genesee Rapids on Thursday.
The returning Oilers outfielder finished the night 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, three RBI and four runs scored as Olean won its fifth straight.
It was Olean’s first game this week after weather-related postponements on Monday and Wednesday but the Oilers continued their hot streak after an 0-2 start to improve to 5-2.
Olean marked 10 hits in the win to hold off the Rapids. Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven) and Toran Smith (Coppin State), two more returning Oilers, added two hits each. Smith drove in three runs and scored once and Zeiders had a run and RBI.
The Oilers led 3-0 after the third and 5-2 after the fifth but Genesee briefly tied the game with a three-run seventh before Olean got back in front with four — on a hit, one error and three walks — in the bottom of the seventh.
Olean starting pitcher Carson Whiteman (Kane, Pa./Gannon) threw 4 2/3 innings, receiving a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight with two walks. Gavin Hawkes, who threw the last 2 2/3, earned the win, allowing non runs on one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Genesee’s Spencer Crane (Ohio Christian) hit a solo home run in the fourth, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Rion Kojima (Batavia/Genesee CC) went 3-for-5.
The first-place Oilers (5-2) remain in town tonight, playing second-place Dansville (4-3) at Bradner Stadium with first pitch set for 7 p.m.