HORNELL — Powered by a monster hitting performance from Cole Sebastian, the Olean Oilers scored their second straight dominant victory on Friday.
For the second time in as many games, the Oilers invoked the NYCBL’s 10-run rule after seven innings, dispatching of the Honrell Steamers on Friday, 15-3. Olean marked 17 hits, including four from Sebastian, who finished a home run shy of the cycle.
Batting leadoff, the centerfielder Sebastian went 4-for-5 with five RBI and two runs on a triple, double and two singles. Shortstop Mitchell Grosch went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs and Dylan Vincent (double, two runs, two RBI), Casey O’Bryan (run), Jake Meeker (RBI, run) and Trent Rumley (double, run) had two hits each.
In a steady six-inning starting effort, Grayson Walker earned the win, scattering seven hits and allowed three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts and no walks. Paul Tripi threw a scoreless seventh.
Olean (21-10) has two more home games this weekend before nine of its players head to the league’s annual All-Star Game on Monday. The Oilers play host to Genesee today at 4 p.m. then to Mansfield on Sunday at 1 p.m.
— The Oilers’ nine all-stars mark nearly a third of the West Division’s 30 teams in the game on Monday at 3 p.m. in Cortland. Those nine all-stars include three infielders, two outfielders and four pitchers, with three of the position players coming from Canisius College and two pitchers from St. Bonaventure.
The Canisius all-stars include two former local standouts: Olean High’s Vincent, a Shinglehouse, Pa. native and Otto-Eldred’s Sebastian.
On the West Division all-star roster are infielders Vincent, Rumley (Canisius/Gasport, N.Y.) and Grosch (Mercyhurst/Warren, Pa.); outfielders Sebastian and Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven/Frenchville, Pa.); starting pitchers Liam Devine (St. Bonaventure/Guelph, Ontatio), Luke Roggenburk (St. Bonaventure/Avon Lake, Ohio) and Walker (Dickinson College/Newtown Square, Pa.) and relief pitcher Michael Cunningham (Wagner College/Freehold, NJ).
Devine has a team-low 2.12 ERA with a 5-0 record in five starts (29.2 innings). Walker (2.53) and Cunningham (2.77) both have sub-3.0 ERAs and Roggenburk is at 3.45.
After the Oilers’ win on Friday, Olean now has the three highest batting averages in the NYCBL in Sebastian (.413), Grosch (.405) and Zeiders (.394). Zeiders has a team-high 25 RBI (fourth in the league), followed by Vincent’s 23. Sebastian also has the NYCBL’s best slugging percentage (.667) and the top OPS (1.150) among players with 50 or more plate appearances.