ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s been as trying a month as any within the current context of St. Bonaventure basketball.
On Dec. 1, Bona lost to injury its best player, Kyle Lofton, whom we have yet to see back at full strength. It then needed second-half rallies to take care of both Coppin State and Loyola (Md.) at home, lost a double-digit lead before downing Buffalo and dropped back-to-back big-stage opportunities, the latter of which (an 86-49 setback to Virginia Tech) could be viewed as the worst loss of the Mark Schmidt era.
In that time, the Bonnies’ top 20 defense (nationally) has taken a step back; Lofton acknowledged publicly that they’d been having lackluster practices in the days leading up to the VT contest. And oh, just when it became time to finally turn the page, its Wednesday game with Northeastern was canceled due to COVID-19, ending the non-conference suddenly and giving Bona an extra 10 days to chew on that harrowing defeat.
THIS, OF course, is far from where Bona and its fans imagined it would be after it began the season nationally ranked, brought home a Charleston Classic title and sat No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 at Thanksgiving.
It’s one of the rare stretches in which a Bona team has underachieved relative to expectations under Schmidt.
And that, to some fans, already marks … the end.
Yes, that particular sect of Bona nation was out in full force by Friday at 6, lambasting the Bonnies for their lethargic effort, describing the loss as pathetic or embarrassing and proclaiming, unequivocally, that the at-large window, and all the hopes that come with it, was officially closed.
And look, it was more than understandable for people to be critical of a loss in which Bona looked wholly unprepared and trailed by as many as 43 on national television, especially considering the magnitude of this contest and the hype that was bestowed upon it in the preseason. If Bona sought to embrace its first national ranking in 50 years, then it has to accept the higher standard that it’s going to be held to.
But is the season over, here and now, two days shy of Christmas?
Not at all.
BONA MAY not be a team that steamrolls its way to a top 15 ranking and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament like many had envisioned after the championship game in Charleston. Schmidt’s team, as of Wednesday, had dipped to No. 112 in the NET rankings, which was actually only eighth among Atlantic 10 squads, and, after losses to both UConn and VT, won’t quite have the resume for such an outlook at year’s end.
And for some, that’s what the 2021-22 campaign was always going to be about: A no-doubt, roll-though-the-regular-season kind of team that’s only playing for seeding and has the look of a second-weekend squad. That’s why, for them, this year has already become something of a failure.
But when, beyond 1970, has ‘being a No. 4 seed’ been the bar for what constitutes a successful season?
Bona set a strong foundation by beating Boise State, Clemson and Marquette in Charleston. It currently has 10 league games against teams ranked in the top 107 of the NET, two of which (so far) represent Quadrant I wins and about seven of which would tangibly add to an at-large resume.
If Bona was to go 14-4 in league play, which is essentially what it went in its last three tournament-caliber seasons, in 2016, ‘18 and last year (14-4, 14-4 and 11-4), it would finish the regular campaign 22-7 with, say, 7-8 top 100 triumphs. Add in a return trip to the A-10 Tournament championship game, and that could well be enough to get it back into the Big Dance and in position for that elusive NCAA win.
And that’s to say nothing of the fact that Bona, even after a rough finish to the non-league slate, figures to have as good a chance of winning, and repeating, as both A-10 regular season and tournament champions as any other league contender, which has always been the bigger objective anyway.
THE POINT is, everything the Bonnies hope to accomplish this season is still very much in front of them.
Of course, after the UConn and VT losses, there’s much more work to be done. In the four years since the NCAA introduced the NET, the lowest ranked team to receive an at-large bid was Saint John’s in 2019 (No. 73). The Bonnies are currently 39 places behind that mark. Then, too, Bona will ultimately have to answer for why, with a senior-laden team that looked so good toward the end of last year, it’s been so inconsistent through the first third of the current campaign.
And that’s the thing about Schmidt-coached teams: They often HAVE answered. And they almost always get better as the season goes on, generally peaking around tournament time.
Bona, for the fans with short memories, answered in 2018, when it lost at home to Niagara and started conference play 2-4 before rallying to make the NCAA Tournament. To a lesser extent, it answered in 2019, when it was blown out at home by VCU and won nine of the next 10 to make the A-10 championship game.
And that’s its challenge again in 2021-’22: to use this unexpected time off to do some soul-searching, fix what’s broken, both collectively and individually… and answer.
