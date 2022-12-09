ALLEGANY — It was the established program from Cuba-Rushford vs. the upstarts from Allegany-Limestone.
And, facing a team that went 14-0 last year with a county title, the Gators gave their opponent everything it could handle. But it was the Rebels who got it done.
Allen Fuller (2 kills) handed out 24 assists to key the Cuba-Rushford boys team to a 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23 triumph in non-league action on Friday night. Max Hinckley and Maddox Keller both added nine kills for the Rebels.
Kevin Edwards-Hardy produced seven kills and six blocks while A.J. Riordan had seven kills and three blocks for A-L (1-2). Tyler Griffin added 14 assists.
What did A-L coach Mark Riordan make of his first-year program’s effort against a seasoned team like the Rebels?
“They do a lot of things right; they do what they need to do,” he said of C-R. “We get in our own heads a lot of the time, we get tight, we try to out-athletic people. But we’re still learning the game, and we’ve come a long way in the last couple weeks.”
He added, “We’re getting there. Every game we’ve played … our worst loss has been 25-15. Everything’s 25-23, so we’re close. C-R just does a great job. They’re well-coached and they don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Wellsville 1
BOLIVAR — Hunter Walp registered nine kills, four blocks and two assists as Bolivar-Richburg pulled out a 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22 triumph.
Dustin Murray notched four assists, four kills and two blocks and Ian Unfus contributed six assists, 10 digs, two blocks and two kills for the Wolverines (2-1).
For Wellsville, Riley Graves had three aces, five kills and four digs and Joel Janssen had four aces and seven digs.
Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
FILLMORE — Henry Decker totaled eight kills and after pulling out a pair of 26-24 victories, Fillmore shook off losses in the next two sets to win 17-15 and earn the five-set triumph.
Patrick Gorman and Nathan Tanner each added 12 service points while Aiden Wagner chipped in three kills for the Eagles. For GV/B, Sean Mahon dropped in seven and five kills, respectively, and Dominic Marra handed out 10 assists.