SCIO — Trailing by six at halftime, the Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team needed a spark.
Taylor Searle provided it … and more.
The senior standout poured in 38 points, including 25 in the second half, to propel the Rebels to a 51-46 victory over host Scio/Friendship in the Scio Christmas Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Searle totaled 16 field goals, including a pair of treys, and had 14 points as part of a game-swinging 20-10 third quarter for the Rebels (3-3), who went from down six to up 39-35 entering the fourth. In the end, she out-dueled S/F’s (2-2) Nevaeh Ross, who dropped 27 points. The duo staged a battle from the get-go, combining for 18 of 23 total first-quarter points.
Brynn Lavery added nine points for C-R. Searle and teammate Emma Retz were both all-tournament selections.
“We got into some foul trouble and needed a lot of girls to step in a lot of different ways and they did just that,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Taylor was very tough for us offensively and everyone else did a lot of the little things right which we really needed.”
SCIO/FRIENDSHIP TOURN. Consolation: Houghton 40, Hinsdale 19
SCIO — Jessica Prentice scored 23 points to lead Houghton to a consolation victory and its first win of the year.
Jessica Adenuga added 15 points as the duo combined for 38 of Houghton’s 40 points. Trailing 8-6 after the first quarter, the Panthers (1-3) outscored Hinsdale 34-11 the rest of the way, sparked by a 14-2 second quarter.
For Hinsdale (0-4), Hannah Sutton had eight points.
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 47, Alfred-Almond 26
BOLIVAR — Malayna Ayers poured in 20 points, including a quartet of 3-pointers, to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
Ayers hit three of those 3s as part of an 18-5 second quarter for the Wolverines (3-2), who brought a 26-13 lead into the break.Caitlyn Steiner added 13 points.
Chloe Hann scored nine points to lead Alfred-Almond.
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT Championship: Wellsville 44, Cowanesque Valley 25
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Makenna Dunbar recorded a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds to earn MVP honors and lead Wellsville to the tournament title.
Emily Robbins, also an All-Tournament Team selection, collected 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Lions (2-2), who used a big second half to secure the win.
Tied at 13 at the break, Wellsville embarked on a 20-7 third quarter to take control. It held the Indians to just 12 total second-half points.
“The third quarter was big, and Makenna helped us out through that with some good looks,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord told wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “ … It was a matter of being consistent enough to win the game. Once we started making buckets, they never had any responses. This was a good win to get a tournament title to get back to .500.”
Averee Palmatier added five rebounds for the Lions. Ella Churchill and Paisley Nudd both had 11 points for Cowanesque Valley.
AT BOLIVAR Alfred-Almond (26)
Clark 3 0-0 6, Hann 4 1-2 9, Bracken 2 0-0 4, Badeau 2 3-4 7, Marlatt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-6 26.
Bolivar-Richburg (47)
Baldwin 1 0-2 2, Sisson 3 0-0 6, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Crowley 2 0-0 4, Ayers 8 0-2 20, Steiner 6 1-2 13. Totals: 21 1-6 47. A-A 8 13 19 26 B-R 8 26 31 47
Three-point goals: A-A 0; B-R 4 (Ayers 4). Total fouls: A-A 7, B-R 13. Fouled out:
Bracken (AA).
AT SCIO Cuba-Rushford (51)
Retz 1 0-3 2, Lavery 4 1-2 9, Searle 16 4-5 38, Duvall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-10 51.
Scio/Friendship (46)
N. Ross 11 5-5 27, Roberts 2 0-0 6, Donohue 1 3-6 5, M. Ross 0 2-2 2, Crossley 1 0-0 2, Grover 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-13 46. C-R 9 19 39 51 S/F 14 25 35 46
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Searle 2); S/F 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls: C-R 18, S/F 15. Fouled out:
Maples (CR).
AT SCIO Houghton (40)
Prentice 9 2-2 23, Adenuga 7 1-5 15, Maya 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-7 40.
Hinsdale (19)
Sutton 4 0-3 8, Foskit 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 2 1-3 5, J. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Buckles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-6 19. Houghton 6 20 25 40 Hinsdale 8 10 15 19
Three-point goals: Houghton 3 (Prentice 3); Hinsdale 0. Total fouls: Houghton 4, Hinsdale 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT WESTFIELD, Pa. Wellsville (44)
Stuck 1 0-1 2, Adams 1 3-6 5, Robbins 3 4-5 11, Reitz 2 2-4 7, Palmatier 1 3-5 5, Dunbar 6 2-4 14. Totals: 14 14-25 44.
Cowanesque Valley (25)
Woodring 1 0-0 2, Churchill 4 3-8 11, Surine 0 1-2 1, Nudd 3 3-4 11. Totals: 8 7-15 25. Wellsville 8 13 33 44 CV 2 13 20 25
Three-point goals: Wells. 2 (Robbins, Reitz); CV 2 (Nudd). Total fouls: Wells. 17, CV 21. Fouled out: Surine (CV).