CUBA — Taylor Searle had a hand in all four goals as the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale girls soccer team downed over Bolivar-Richburg, 4-1, in an Allegany County matchup on Saturday.
C-R/Hinsdale built up a 3-0 first-half lead while coming away with a statement-making victory.
Searle set the tone by scoring in the eighth minute off a pass from Cloey Larabee and then assisted markers by Sydney Howard and Shae Maples as the Rebels went up 3-0 in the 32nd minute.
Madigan Harris tallied off a pass from twin sister McKinlee late in the first half for B-R, but the Wolverines could get no closer. With C-R still in control, Searle put the game away with another goal off a Larabee pass in the 63rd minute.
Tara Duvall made seven saves for the Rebels, who picked up their first win over league rival B-R since 2014. Sarah Perkins matched that number for the Wolverines.
“Being without eight girls today and seeing some other girls step up is really encouraging, with Shae and Sydney getting their first career goals,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “I was happy we were able to hold B-R to one goal. They really have a lot of firepower offensively.”
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 5, Wellsville 1
FILLMORE — Sophia Templeton set the tone by scoring in the third minute and Fillmore held a 4-0 lead en route to a Homecoming victory.
Grace Russell notched a pair of first-half goals just three minutes apart while Emily Krzeminski and Hope Russell both tallied after the break for the Eagles. Hope Russell added two first-half assists while Allie Mills had an assist and Zoe Beardsley chipped in two second-half helpers. Preslee Miller made two saves as Fillmore jumped to 9-0.
Emily Costello was credited with a goal in the 68th minute while Mckenna Dunbar stopped 16 shots for Wellsville (3-6).
“Wellsville’s Mckenna Dunbar had a lot of big saves tonight to keep it interesting,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Our team put together a solid effort.”