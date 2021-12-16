BOLIVAR — The Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team was hit with some early whistles and wound up getting called for twice as many fouls as Bolivar-Richburg.
No matter.
The Rebels found other ways to get by.
Taylor Searle racked up 24 points and C-R received a nice boost from its bench to down B-R, 51-35, in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Thursday night. The Rebels moved to 2-3 while the Wolverines slipped to 1-4. Cloey Larabee added 11 points for C-R, which fought through foul trouble to both post players to bring a 34-17 lead into the break.
“We were in some foul trouble early,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Thankfully, Destiny (Darrin) and Gabby (Kranock) gave us some really good minutes underneath. Taylor was tough, especially in the first half. Brynn (Lavery, 8 points) and Cloey hit some big shots when we needed them. We still have a lot to work out defensively.”
Jessica Majot had 14 points for the Wolverines.
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Houghton 32, New Life Christian 29, OT
HOUGHTON — Jessica Adenuga had a big double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to help lift Houghton in the extra session.
Jessica Prentice added 13 points for the Panthers, New Life had an offensive rebound putback to tie the game in the final seconds and force OT. Houghton made 6-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter (and 11-of-15 for the game) to stay afloat and did enough to get by in the extra session
“Both teams kind of pressed, and we were a little better at breaking it; we had a basket and a couple free throws,” Houghton coach Phil Nelson said of the OT. “(It was) just kind of being able to control that time period.”
Brightleen Ngunyi had a team-best 15 points for New Life.
Wellsville 77, Allegany-Limestone 28
WELLSVILLE — Jaelyn Knapp totaled 14 points and seven rebounds and Wellsville’s balance (5 girls between 10 and 14 points) was on display vs. A-L.
Marley Adams notched 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Makenna Dunbar had 11 points and Jaylynn Mess (7 rebounds) and Emily Costello (5 assists) both had 10 points for the Lions (5-0). Emily Robbins (9 points) added four rebounds, three steals and four assists in the win.
“They’re just unselfish,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said of her many scoring options. “(They) also have a ton of assists, a ton of rebounds. Tonight, everybody scored and had a check in just about every column. They just play so well together, play unselfish, work the ball, take the best shot and they have fun.”
Gianna DeRose scored 10 points for the Gators (1-2).
BOYS
NON-LEAGUE
New Life Christian 58, Houghton 35
HOUGHTON — Timothy Hutter pumped in 29 points and Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey posted 19, including five 3-pointers, to lead New Life.
Up 24-18 at the break, New Life outscored Houghton 34-17 over the final 16 minutes to take command.
“We turned the ball over too much; that’s a killer,” said Houghton coach Phil Nelson, whose team committed 26 giveaways. “They play a (tough) 1-3-1. Hutter’s a tough player — long, skilled and smart. He takes advantage when you start making mistakes.”
Hugo Huang had 14 points, including four treys, for Houghton (2-3).