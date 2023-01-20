BELMONT — The Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team earned a crucial Allegany County Div. I victory Friday night, beating Genesee Valley/Belfast 44-37.
Taylor Searle provided more than half of the offense for C-R (6-6, 2-1), scoring 28 points on 10 field goals including five 3-pointers.
For GVBC (7-6, 2-1), who entered the game unbeaten in league play, Mary Hamer scored 20 points.
“I’m really happy with how we played tonight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “This is the first time we’ve played an intense, physical team and we matched their intensity and aggressiveness. Obviously, Taylor had a big night scoring but we got some big shots and big plays from a lot of other girls when we needed them.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIAndover/Whitesville 66, Hinsdale 7HINSDALE — Vanessa Hall scored 27 points to lead Andover/Whitesville.
Gabbi Hall added nine points and Zoe Baert had eight points for A/W (8-3, 2-0)).
Hinsdale fell to 0-13 (0-3 league).
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 54, Houghton 24
FILLMORE — Sisters Grace and Hope Russell scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Fillmore (7-4) to victory.
Jess Prentice led Houghton with 15 points as the Panthers fell to 2-9 overall.
“The girls put together a nice balanced night,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks noted. “I was really happy with our ball movement and shot selection.”
Originally scheduled to play Bolivar-Richburg on Friday, Fillmore postponed that contest due to illness for the Wolverines and instead played Houghton, who the Eagles were originally scheduled to play Saturday.
AT BELMONT Cuba-Rushford (44)
Larabee 1 0-0 3, Maples 2 0-0 4, Lavery 3 1-2 7, Searle 10 3-10 28, Retz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-12 44.
Genesee Valley/Belfast (37)
Drozdowski 2 0-0 4, Sullivan 2 2-7 6, Bigelow 0 2-2 2, Girusendorf 2 1-2 5, Hamer 10 0-3 20. Totals: 16 4-9 37. Cuba-Rushford 15 23 35 44 GV/Belfast 8 22 31 37
Three-point goals: C-R 6 (Searle 5, Larabee); GV/B 1 (Sullivan). Total fouls: C-R 11, GV/B 15. Fouled out:
Drozdowski (GVB), Retz (CR).
AT HINSDALE Andover/Whitesville (66)
Palmatier 2 0-0 5, V. Hall 11 2-4 27, Lewis-Ellison 3 0-0 6, Terhune 3 0-0 7, Brewster 1 0-0 2, Baert 2 4-6 8, G. Hall 4 0-0 9, Bledsoe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 6-10 66.
Hinsdale (7)
Jimerson 1 0-0 2, J. Sutton 1 0-0 2, S. Tuttle 0 1-2 1, Buckles 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 1-2 7. Andover/White. 25 36 53 66 Hinsdale 2 5 5 7
Three-point goals: A/W 6 (V. Hall 3, Palmatier, Terhune, G. Hall); Hinsdale 0. Total fouls: A/W 1, Hinsdale 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Houghton (24)
Prentice 6 2-2 15, Adenuga 2 5-6 9, Reitnour 0 0-0 0, Winkens 0 0-0 0, Maya 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-8 24.
Fillmore (54)
H. Russell 5 2-4 14, G. Russell 6 0-1 15, Hatch 1 2-2 4, Rose 2 0-0 5, Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 4 0-0 8, Miller 0 2-2 2, Geertman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-9 54. Houghton 3 11 14 24 Fillmore 15 31 44 54
Three-point goals: Houghton 1 (Prentice); Fillmore 6 (G. Russell 3, H. Russell 2, Rose). Total fouls: Houghton 9, Fillmore 10. Fouled out: None.