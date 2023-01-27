CUBA — Entering Friday night’s anticipated boys/girls doubleader vs. Houghton, Taylor Searle needed 27 points to hit 1,000 for her career.
For a lot of even the best players, one more game might have been required to get there. For Searle, who has a couple of 30-point outings under her belt, including a program-record 38-point game, Friday’s game was the only one needed.
Searle pumped in 30 points — almost all of them necessary — to lift the Rebels to a 59-54 victory over Houghton in a non-league rematch. C-R (7-7, 2-1) brough a 13-point lead into both the third and fourth quarters before fending off the pesky Panthers (2-11), who received an all-time outing from Jessica Prentice, in the fourth.
Indeed, Searle’s accomplishment and the C-R win overshadowed an amazing effort from Prentice, who racked up a career-high 43 points, including six 3-pointers.
“I'm really happy for Taylor getting (there),” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “She needed 27 coming into the game so it was pretty intense coming down to the wire. Everyone in the gym was pretty excited about it; hopefully that will take some pressure off of her going forward. She's a tough player and a great person off the court.
Cloey Larabee and Emma Retz both added 10 big points for the Rebels.
“Houghton kept hanging around and then made a fourth-quarter run,” Wight went on. “Thankfully, we made our free throws down the stretch and had some big stops when we needed them. Cloey and Emma stepped up offensively and Kendall Tompkins gave us some good minutes off the bench moving up from JV.”
CCAA WEST I
Olean 40, Fredonia 27
OLEAN — A big night from Leah Williams and strong defense helped Olean end a four-game slide.
Williams registered a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds while Jezerae Fayson pulled down 12 rebounds with three assists for the Huskies (5-8, 2-3). Olean held Fredonia to just 11 points through the first three quarters while opening up a 29-11 lead.
“They just came out with a little bit more intensity than we’ve seen in the last four games,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We needed a win, we’d been right there in the last three (losing by a total of 10 points), we came out and won the first three quarters like I asked them to.”
Fredonia fell to 3-11.