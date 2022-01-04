FRIENDSHIP — Taylor Searle racked up 24 points, including 11 in the third quarter to help Cuba-Rushford run away with a 49-30 triumph over Scio/Friendship in non-league girls basketball action Tuesday night.
Brynn Lavery added 11 points for the Rebels (4-4).
“Nevaeh Ross played pretty good defense on (Searle) in the first half; she only had three buckets in the (half),” S/F coach Ashley Lewis noted. “But we got into some foul trouble in the third quarter and had to change our defense around, and Taylor came out and went off (as a result of that).”
Ross had 15 points while Kadence Donohue had 13 points and seven rebounds and Keely Sisson grabbed nine boards for the Eagles (2-5).
“We played well defensively in the first half,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team held S/F scoreless in the second quarter while bringing a 21-7 lead into the break, “and finally went on a nice run in the third quarter (22-10) to break it open a little bit.
“Scio/Friendship has some really good players. They showed what they were capable of on offense, especially in the second half.”
NON-LEAGUE Allegany-Limestone 46, Chautauqua Lake 39, OT
MAYVILLE — Gianna DeRose knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Allegany-Limestone held off a CL rally in overtime.
Maddie Callen had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and DeRose added seven rebounds and seven steals in a strong overall effort for the Gators (2-4). A-L was up 30-24 entering the final frame, but Chautauqua Lake used free throws and a late three-point play to tie it at 37 and force the extra frame.
“In OT, we had a couple good looks, but unfortunately, they didn’t fall,” CL coach Bill Persons said. “A-L had two nice looks inside that were wide open, they got up 4-5 right away and just maintained on us after that.”
Lily Woodis had 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks while Mercedez Obert (3 steals, 3 blocks) and Natalie Gilkinson had 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for the Thunderbirds (1-3).
Clymer 42, Ellicottville 30ELLICOTTVILLE — Clymer (7-1) doubled up the Eagles after halftime (20-10) to pull away from a 22-20 halftime lead.
Emilee Ruiz totaled 13 points as Ellicottville had a four-game winning streak snapped. Allison Rowland (6 points) chipped in two steals, two rebounds and two assists and Harley Ficek grabbed three rebounds for the Eagles (5-4).
Portville 78, Bolivar-Richburg 17
PORTVILLE — Lilly Bentley racked up 20 points, five rebounds and four steals to power Portville.
Natalie Maurer registered 12 points and five boards and Mia Welty and Kendall Artlip both handed out five assists for the Panthers (6-2). Portville boasted 11 scorers and made 10 3-pointers on the night, including three from Welty and the first-career trey from Mattie Fries.
“Bolivar-Richburg only has seven total girls, and they’re very young,” Portville coach Inga Welty noted. “Coach (Hadley) Ferris started an eighth-grader and two freshmen. They will get better as they get more experience. I thought their two seniors, Kayli Giardini and Jessica Majot, never stopped trying the entire game and that is what you need out of your older girls because the younger ones will learn from it.
“As far as my girls, it was nice to see Lilly get some steals off of our press in the beginning of the game. I was excited that Natalie scored in double-digits because she works hard each day and wants to be better. However, the highlight of the night was when Mattie scored her first career 3-point basket and the entire team was so excited for her. That’s what hoops is all about.”
Giardini finished with 10 points for the Wolverines (2-6).