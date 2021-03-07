SCIO — Already his school’s leading career basketball scorer entering his senior season, Cameron Loucks entered even more rarified air on Saturday, the last day of Section 5’s regular season.
The Scio senior hoops star scored his 2,000th career point as the Tigers took on Bolivar-Richburg in non-league play. He finished the day at the 2,020-point mark, but Loucks’ 36 total points were not enough, as Bolivar-Richburg escaped with a 57-52 victory.
Cam MacDonell led B-R, scoring 32 points while teammate Landon Danaher had 19 points. The two teams were tied 25-25 at halftime, but the Wolverines took a 47-39 advantage after the third quarter and held on.
Also for the Tigers, Cam’s brother Brendan Loucks had eight points.
B-R (7-4) will be a No. 8 seed in the Section 5 Class C2 playoffs, visiting top-seeded Caledonia Mumford on Tuesday.
Scio (8-3) earned the No. 4 seed in Class D2, playing host to No. 5 Andover tonight.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 55, Hinsdale 31ANDOVER — Spencer Cook led Andover (6-5) with a double-double, scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Greg Reilly added 10 points, Chris Walker grabbed 15 rebounds and Kohler Niedermaier had seven rebounds.
Hinsdale fell to 1-10.
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 78, Forestville 17ELLICOTTVILLE — Clayton Rowland posted a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds to guide Ellicottville to its third-straight win.
Also in double figures for the Eagles (9-1) were Logan Grinols and Wyatt Chudy. Grinols finished with 21 points, six assists and four steals while Chudy had 18 points, eight steals and five rebounds. Leif Jimerson chipped in with eight points and five steals.
Forestville’s leading scorer Javer West missed the game after suffering an injury in warm ups. Brayden Smith and Garrison Hemphill each had four points for the Hornets (0-6).
NON-LEAGUE
Belfast 36, Genesee Valley 30BELFAST — Nick Ellison scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Belfast (10-1).
Tied 26-26 entering the fourth quarter, Belfast held on by outscoring Genesee Valley 10-4 in the quarter.
Austin Murphy had 13 points for Genesee Valley (0-9).
Northstar Christian 93, New Life Christian 63
ROCHESTER — Timothy Hutter was an assist shy of recording a triple-double in Saturday’s loss to Northstar Christian.
Hutter finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Prince Terrison added 14 points for New Life.
Turner Harris and Andrew Eschner paced Northstar with 23 and 22 points, respectively.
AT SCIO Bolivar-Richburg (57)
Danaher 8 1-3 19, Ellis 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0 1-3 1, Pinney 1 1-2 3, MacDonell 15 2-4 32. Totals: 25 5-12 57.
Scio (52)
B. Loucks 4 0-2 8, Faulkner 1 0-0 2, Bolzan 1 0-0 3, Ford 1 0-0 3, C. Loucks 12 11-14 36. Totals: 19 11-16 52. B-R 12 25 47 57 Scio 15 25 39 52
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (Danaher 2); Scio 3 (Bolzan, Ford, C. Loucks). Total fouls: B-R 13, Scio 13. Fouled out:
Karnuth (B-R).
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (63)
Hutter 9 4-6 24, Andoh 1 3-4 5, Ampiah-Kwofi 2 0-0 4, Terrison 4 5-6 14, Ofori 3 0-0 8, Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 8. Totals: 22 12-16 63.
Northstar Chrisitan (93)
Harris 11 0-0 23, Eschner 8 0-0 22, Garwood 5 4-4 18, O’Neal 6 2-3 14, Gucker 5 0-0 10, Scuk 1 0-0 3, Robinson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 37 6-9 93. New Life 15 36 46 63 Northstar 23 52 74 93
Three-point goals: NLCS 7 (Hutter 2, Terrison, Hanson-Nortey 2, Ofori 2); Northstar 13 (Scuk, Eschner 6, Garwood 4, Harris, Robinson). Total fouls: NLCS 10, Northstar 12. Fouled out:
Hutter (NLCS).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Forestville (17)
Smith 1 2-4 4, Vigue 1 0-0 3, Palmer 1 0-0 2, Szumigala 1 0-3 2, Reuben 1 0-0 2, Hemphill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 2-7 17.
Ellicottville (78)
Marsh 0 0-2 0, Jimerson 4 0-0 8, Dekay 1 0-0 2, Caldwell 2 0-0 4, Dietrich 0 2-2 2, Rowland 9 3-4 21, Chudy 8 0-2 18, Grinols 8 3-4 21, Palmatier 1 0-2 2. Totals: 33 8-16 78. Forestville 1 10 10 17 Ellicottville 27 40 63 78
Three-point goals:
Forestville 1 (Vigue); Ellicottville 4 (Chudy 2, Grinols 2).
AT BELFAST Genesee Valley (30)
Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Murphy 4 5-8 13, Ellsessor 1 2-4 4, Torrey 1 0-0 2, Gordon 1 3-6 6, Platt 1 0-2 2. Totals: 9 10-20 30.
Belfast (36)
Drszdowski 2 0-0 5, Ellison 5 0-0 15, Miller 2 0-1 4, Logue 2 0-1 4, Weaver 1 0-3 2, Struckman 3 0-2 6. Totals: 15 0-7 36. GV 11 17 26 30 Belfast 4 18 26 36
Three-point goals: GV 2 (Tuttle, Gordon); Belfast 6 (Ellison 5, Drszdowski). Total fouls: GV 13, Belfast 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ANDOVER Hinsdale (31)
E. Cashimere 3 0-2 7, S. Cashimere 4 2-2 12, Barton 1 1-2 3, Elliott 3 0-0 9. Totals: 11 3-6 31.
Andover (55)
Cook 7 11-17 26, Brown 1 0-0 2, Carlin 1 0-0 3, Reilly 4 2-2 10, Walker 3 1-4 7, Niedermaier 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 14-23 55. Hinsdale 7 14 19 31 Andover 11 26 43 55
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 6 (Elliott 3, S. Cashimere 2, E. Cashimere); Andover 3 (Cook, Carlin, Niedermaier). Total fouls: Hinsdale 17, Andover 6. Fouled out: None.