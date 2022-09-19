FRIENDSHIP — Four different players found the back of the net as the Scio/Friendship girls soccer team took a back-and-forth battle for a nice victory over Bolivar-Richburg on Monday night.
S/F held an early 1-0 lead before rallying from a 2-1 deficit for a 4-2 Allegany County victory.
Nevaeh Ross gave Scio/Friendship (3-3), fresh off a consolation game triumph in the Amy MacMichael Memorial Tournament, the 1-0 advantage before McKinlee Harris found the equalizer for Bolivar-Richburg. Madigan Harris then finished a penalty kick early in the second half to put the Wolverines ahead 2-1. Morgan Holcomb’s goal tied the game and Morghyn Ross’ goal gave Scio/Friendship the lead. Lexi Crossley scored the fourth goal to help put the game away.
Caitlyn Steiner had eight saves for Bolivar-Richburg (4-4) and Grace Drumm had nine saves for Scio/Friendship.
ECIC III
Iroquois 2, Pioneer 1
ELMA — Dakota Walkowiak and Tessa Muskopf tallied on either side of halftime as Iroquois (5-1) snapped Pioneer’s (4-2) three-game win streak.
Gabriela Aichinger made 13 saves for the Chiefs.
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 0
CANISTEO — Sarah Coddington notched a pair of first-half goals, both off passes from Kylie Williamson, to stake Canisteo-Greenwood to a 2-0 lead in an eventual win.
Williamson provided an insurance goal after the break for C-G (3-3). Brooke Burd needed two saves to preserve the shutout.
Cuba-Rushford fell to 3-3.