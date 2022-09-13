CUBA — The Scio/Friendship boys soccer team blitzed Cuba-Rushford to earn its first victory of the season on Tuesday night. The loss concludes a grueling stretch of five games in six days for the Rebels.
Jerome Harmon netted three goals and had one assist to lead Scio/Friendship to a 6-4 victory in non-league action. Jordan White scored two goals and Max Morris had one goal for S/F.
For Cuba-Rushford (3-3), playing its first home game after five road trips to start the season, Jacob Smith led the scoring with two goals while Preston Bilotta added one goal and Will Adams connected on a penalty kick. Jack Frank saved 10 shots in the first half before leaving with an injury and Adam Shaffer stopped six shots in relief.
Landon Arnold saved eight shots for Scio (1-3).
Cuba-Rushford coach Nick Perillo noted his team’s rigorous schedule of late and credited Scio’s fast start.
“It’s been a tough week for us. We came out really flat for our first home game,” Perillo said. “Scio came out guns blazing. They scored quickly and we were playing catch-up. They finished every opportunity they had.”
BOYS
Bolivar-Richburg 1, Wellsville 0, OT
WELLSVILLE — Following a game-long stalemate, Evan Pinney scored in the fifth minute of the second OT — the 95th minute of the contest — to lift Bolivar-Richburg to a dramatic triumph.
Aydin Sisson had the assist as the Wolverines remained unbeaten at 6-0. David Abdo made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Both teams played hard and both teams had their chances,” B-R coach Mike Zilker said. “A hard-fought game tonight; fortunately we were on the winning side. It was a great win by a great team effort.”
Logan Dunbar took the tough-luck loss in net for Wellsville (2-4).
GIRLS
CCAA EAST
Randolph 2, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Quinn Pence had a hand in both goals as Randolph improved to 4-1.
Pence assisted Kyra Pence on the go-ahead goal 11 minutes into the first half. She then tallied an insurance goal in the 71st minute, with Mattie Evansbrown assisting.
Kendell O’Neill had four saves to preserve the shutout.
Onalee Osgood recorded 12 saves for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Portville 5, Franklinville 1
PORTVILLE — Meghan Lyle registered two goals and an assist and Portville grabbed a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes en route to victory.
Olivia Dean, Madison Jobe and Kendyl Rogers also found the back of the net while Janet Marshall and Courtney Whippo added assists for the Panthers (3-2). Mackenzie Harmon needed no saves while earning the victory.
Sofia Bentley scored on a penalty kick and Alena Murphy made 10 saves for Franklinville (0-3).
Salamanca 3, Pine Valley/Gowanda 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Mariah Downey netted all three goals as Salamanca got back to .500 (2-2).
Downey scored in the 19th minute off a pass from Keianna John to give her team a 1-0 lead and then netted two goals in the second half, at the 24- and 36-minute marks, to help the Warriors break a 1-1 halftime time.
Shea Monahan tallied six saves for Salamanca. Sarah Kruszka tied it in the first half and Destiny Lindquist had seven saves for Pine Valley (0-4).
“It was our first game played on grass so we had to adjust our game a bit,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “But I’m proud of our girls.”