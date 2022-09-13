CUBA — The Scio/Friendship boys soccer team blitzed Cuba-Rushford to earn its first victory of the season on Tuesday night. The loss concludes a grueling stretch of five games in six days for the Rebels.

Jerome Harmon netted three goals and had one assist to lead Scio/Friendship to a 6-4 victory in non-league action. Jordan White scored two goals and Max Morris had one goal for S/F.

