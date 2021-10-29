GENESEO — For 60 minutes, the Scio boys soccer team was roughly C.G. Finney’s equal.
Yeah, that Tiger had allowed a goal in the first 15 minutes, but that was due more to a Scio miscue than anything else. And from that point on, until the waning minutes of the second, the teams played evenly.
Still needing a goal, however, Scio deployed a more offensive-minded lineup. But rather than lead to the game-tying marker, it exposed some vulnerable areas in the back end. And instead of overtime or a second sectional title in three years, the Tigers had to settle for a quality effort in a loss.
Nolan Mancuso netted an insurance marker with 11:11 remaining and Cosimo Ragionieri put the game away with a final goal in the last four minutes as No. 3 C.G. Finney blanked fourth-seeded Scio, 3-0, in the Section 5 Class D2 championship on a rain-soaked Friday night at SUNY Geneseo.
And though the Tigers fell short, there was this take away from a 2021 playoff run: Scio finished the year 9-7-2 after an 0-4 start and knocked off No. 1 seed Hinsdale, 4-1, in the sectional semifinals en route to another appearance in the championship game. Additionally, after claiming the D2 crown and finishing an impressive 17-3 in 2019, coach Dillon McFall’s team slogged through a 2-6-4 rebuilding season in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.
And just one year later, it was back in the title contest, within one goal of the eventual winner until the final segment.
“Really, in Section 5, there are only eight classes, so there are only 16 teams that get to play for a championship every year, and we were one of them,” McFall noted. “That’s a nice thing to be able to do, but obviously we were trying to win the game and we didn’t. We return a lot of guys for next year, though, so hopefully the experience we gained in this sectional run and throughout the season will pay off for us next year. And hopefully we’ll get back to this game and see a different result.”
Octavio Gefell scored just 12:09 into the game to give Finney the early lead, which it clung to until for much of the night. And though it wasn’t a totally insurmountable hole, it proved to be just enough to keep Finney afloat.
“We saved that ball quite a bit this year,” McFall noted of the opening marker, “but it went in this time. That’s a tough one to give up in the first 15 minutes. We were behind the 8-ball there, which set us back a little bit. But throughout the middle portion until 11 minutes left, it was a one-goal game, we were within striking distance.
“We switched some things up to try to get a little more offensive-minded, but we showed some other weaknesses (in doing that) and that’s pretty much how they got those last two goals.”
David Crandall needed two saves to preserve the shutout for Finney (9-6-2), which will meet either another Big 30 foe in Fillmore or Arkport/Canaseraga in next week’s state qualifier. The Fillmore-A/C game, which followed the Scio contest, was suspended midway through due to inclement weather.
Landon Arnold stopped four shots for the Tigers.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Fillmore vs. 5. Arkport/Canaseraga, susp. 1st half
GENESEO — The rematch between Fillmore and Arkport/Canaseraga for the D1 crown was suspended in the first half due to inclement weather.
The Eagles (16-2) are playing in their third-straight championship contest and are in search of their second title in three years.