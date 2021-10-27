BOLIVAR — At 0-4 through the first two weeks of the year, the Scio boys soccer team’s season appeared lost.
Outscored 17-3, writing the Tigers off would have seemed like the easy choice.
But just six weeks later, Scio has shocked the league, flipped the script and surrendered just 12 goals in its last 12 games, with the entire turnaround culminating Tuesday as the fourth-seeded Tigers knocked off No. 1 Hinsdale, 4-1, in a Section 5 Class D2 semifinal at Bolivar-Richburg Tuesday to reach its second sectional championship in three seasons.
How’d it get there?
Well, it started eerily similar to its winless start to the regular season. Scio stumbled out of the gate, surrendering the majority of possession to the Bobcats, and outside of a few lucky ricochets, had nothing working in its direction downfield.
“Early on we played our worst 25-30 minutes in a while,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “They kind of owned us a little bit. We were kind of getting them in transition but had nothing going.”
But as the wind and rain continued to slam the field, the slick conditions and increased speed of the ball as it traveled across the turf played right into the hands of Scio’s explosive offense.
THE TIGERS created a majority of the offense using long through ball passes driven up the sidelines towards their wings, Serbian exchange student Lazard Bulajic and Jordan White, and their center attackmen Ethan Davenport.
“Those guys are really tough to guard on the outside,” McFall said. And if you give them space to work and better opportunities from coming wide, they are dangerous.”
The strategy paid dividends in the first half as the Tigers struck for two goals. In the 37th minute, White received a long pass from the midfield, made two defenders miss while carrying the ball down the sideline and released a pinpoint perfect pass to the far post where Bulajic headed home the score. Two minutes later, Davenport, an eighth-grader, received a long pass from the midfield, dodged a scrum of defenders outside the box and punched home a goal to put the Tigers up 2-0 at the break.
“That second goal right there was huge,” McFall said. “I thought it was a big momentum swing. I think that it kind of set the tone for the second half.”
After falling 2-1 in overtime earlier in the season to the Bobcats, the Tigers felt they needed to prove to themselves they could hang with Hinsdale, and in the first half, they did just that.
“We had lost earlier in the year, so we knew we were there and were knocking on the door with them,” McFall said. “But when we came out and got that first goal it was incredible for us, and we finally knew we could win.”
IN THE 59th minute, White, trapped in the corner, beat his defender off the dribble, picked up speed and fired home a goal off the opposite post. And with eight minutes remaining Davenport took a pass from Bulajic just outside the 18-yard box and lobbed it over the keeper's head for his second score of the game.
Defensively Scio was anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Landon Arnold, who in his first year on varsity finished with six saves.
“He did a very nice job making the saves he was supposed to make, and he also made some great saves,” McFall said. “He had one little hiccup but for the weather and all that stuff, he played really solid.”
In addition, the Tigers kept Section 5 Class D’s scoring leader Tucker Schwartz (22 goals on the season) in check by dropping at least seven defenders into their back third for nearly all of the Bobcats’ offensive possessions.
“Our halfbacks needed to come back, win the ball and serve it up,” McFall said. “Especially when they got a guy like Schwartz, who doesn't just have 22 goals and 11 assists for no reason. He can put the ball in the back of the net.”
Hinsdale created multiple opportunities with crisp passing in Scio’s defensive third but came away with just one goal in the 64th minute with the game out of reach. After being surrounded by four Scio defenders, Schwartz crossed the ball up to Zander Pascucci, who on one touch drove the ball home from just outside the six-yard box.
“We created our chances and possessed the ball if we wanted to, but we just couldn't find the back of the net,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said.
With six players from the 2019 championship team remaining on its roster, Scio (9-6-2) will take on C.G. Finney in an undetermined location Friday.
Hinsdale (12-3-1), meanwhile, winners of the Class D regular-season title, is set to graduate six seniors including Schwartz, who finished the season with 56 points, sixth-most in Section 5.
“Unfortunately, we didn't get the final result that we wanted but that does not take away at all from the entire body of work,” Kinney said.