OLEAN — Mark Schmidt was returning from the former Buffalo-based 716 Golf Classic when it occurred to him.
“It’s funny, Kyle Henzel, Joe Guenther, Frank Higgins and I were driving home,” the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach recalled, “and we were like, ‘we could do a better job, we could raise more money.’ We thought bringing it to Bartlett (Country Club) would be a tremendous thing … for Coaches vs. Cancer, but also for the community.”
And by 2021, with Schmidt and a dedicated committee at the forefront, the event had officially shifted to Olean and become their own.
In Year 1, organizers wanted to “make sure we got it right,” and did, raising over $45,000 for cancer research while introducing a marquee, “celebrity”-laden tournament to the area. Last summer, they took another step, selling out the field (37 foursomes at $2,000 apiece) and netting over $50,000.
NOW, THE event is both established and an anticipated date on the calendar.
This year’s Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Classic is set for next Monday, Aug. 28, and will feature an 11 a.m. shotgun start and a 5 p.m. cocktail hour, with dinner to follow. All 37 foursomes have again been filled (creating a full field of 148 golfers), though dinner tickets are still available to the general public at $125 apiece.
So what’s the committee hoping for in Year 3?
“One, to have fun with it, but to raise more money,” Schmidt said. “We’re trying to get over $100,000, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Reflecting on how successful the tournament has been despite being held in a less populated area, adding to an already long list of summer golf tournaments and fundraisers and being the most expensive entry locally, he added: “It just shows the character of this community, the type of people that we have here. For us to be able to run this tournament and have each person pay $500, that’s not easy, but people step up.
“I don’t think there’s a person that you will ever talk to that hasn’t been affected by cancer (in some fashion or another). People know it’s for a great cause and the community has really stepped up and really supported us.”
THIS YEAR, Bona legend and Hall-of-Famer Bob Lanier will be posthumously honored with the Jim Satalin Inspiration Award “for his extraordinary contributions to the Coaches vs. Cancer program and raising funds for cancer research.” The keynote speaker is Pete Gillen, the current CBS Sports analyst who previously spent 20 seasons as head coach at Xavier, Providence and Virginia, where he accumulated 392 victories and led his teams to nine NCAA Tournaments.
Additionally, a special award conceived of by the committee will be presented to former Bona coach Larry Weise.
Between the golf, corporate sponsorships, dinner and program, plenty goes in to both coordinating an event of this magnitude and making it a success. And that’s where Schmidt, the face of the 716 Classic, relies on his board, which includes, among others, his wife Anita, Guenther, Higgins, Bartlett Pro Dwayne Randall, Jeff Nix and Matt Pappano, Bona’s director of basketball operations.
“It takes a really good committee,” said Schmidt, who also serves on the national CVC Council. “Jeff Nix (a Portville native and former assistant general manager of the New York Knicks), he’s been the MVP, he’s been terrific. Him and my wife, I think they talk 10 times a day and probably text 50 times a day. Joe, Dwayne, it takes a lot of people to put this on, but I’m really appreciative of what they’ve done also.”
ASIDE FROM dinner, also open to the public is the online auction, which launched last week and remains open. Among the many impressive packages for bid are a Notre Dame/USC football experience, a Michigan State basketball experience, a Bonnies gameday experience and Bona and Andrew Nicholson memorabilia. There will also be a raffle with vacation destination prizes to the likes of Las Vegas and Baha Mar, Bahamas. The online auction can be found by searching, and then registering with, “CVC 716 Golf.”
All proceeds will go toward cancer research and, this year, to the Hope Lodge in Rochester.
For Schmidt, it’s a cause that’s been personally significant since 2009, when Satalin, then the national CVC director, recruited him to play in the national golf tournament and, from there, become involved in its purpose. And more meaningful to him than anything he and his Bona teams have accomplished on the court is the impact he’s made with CVC and the awareness and money they’ve raised by bringing the 716 Classic to Olean.
“Wins and losses, people will forget about those,” he said. “This impacts so many people. It’s more important, in my opinion, than the wins and losses that we’ve had. Even though (we’ve loved the basketball side of it), this is a whole different level.”
He then added with a bit of a laugh, “You talk about life and death … and some people probably take the wins and losses at Bonaventure (that way), but in reality it doesn’t mean much. This is so much more important.”
Former Saint Joe’s coach Phil Martelli, he noted, often says of cancer that “we’re trying to crush it.”
“I’m trying to do my part in helping with that,” he went on. “We’re trying to do our part in our small community. It’s part of what a human being should do to give back; this is just one small thing we’re doing.”