ST. BONAVENTURE — It began as a day of celebration, a deluge of joy following the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s thrilling road win over Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.
For those fans, however, it quickly, and unexpectedly, devolved into a spell of concern regarding the status of coach Mark Schmidt.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Mark Blaudschun, of TMG Sports, caused a stir on social media, tweeting that UMass had reached a deal with Schmidt for $1.8 million annually to become its next head coach. The news came as a shock given the unusual timing — Bona is still playing, currently preparingt to take on Xavier in the NIT Final Four — and the fact no other reputable outlet had even reported that Schmidt officially interviewed for the job, let alone was in the process of finalizing a deal.
By the end of the day, though, Bona fans could breathe a sigh of relief.
Schmidt isn’t going anywhere.
SCHMIDT IS remaining at St. Bonaventure or, at the very least, isn’t leaving for UMass, a team source confirmed Wednesday. And whether there was any truth to the rumors that the 15th-year coach had interviewed or was actually close to a deal with the Amherst-based program, the source described those reports as “a dead story.”
“Mark Schmidt is our coach,” Bona said in an official statement to the Times Herald, “and we are excited about the rest of our season including competing for the NIT championship next week at Madison Square Garden.”
Blaudschun, whose Twitter bio states having “30 years working for the Dallas Morning News and Boston Globe, did walk back the seemingly definitive tweet he posted at 1:24 p.m. that UMass and Schmidt had reached a deal.
A half hour later, he tweeted that Bona was “making a last ditch effort to keep Schmidt, coming up with a matching $1.8 million a year offer. Decision must be made in (the) next 24 hours.” He then described the situation as a “bidding war” between UMass and Bona for Schmidt’s services starting at $1.8 million a year.
Finally, he claimed it had been boiled down to two options: Schmidt was either going to sign a contract extension at Bona, presumably the result of using his UMass offer to leverage more money from his current school, or be named the new head coach at UMass by the end of the work day.
AT THIS point, it’s unclear whether that deal fell through or was never entirely accurate in the first place.
But what is clear is that Schmidt, for now, is staying put.
“Mark Schmidt has pulled out of the UMass search,” MassLive’s Matt Vautour tweeted on the heels of Blaudschun’s reports.
UMass fired coach Matt McCall after fve years, which produced a 61-82 (.426) record and just one winning season — an 8-7 league finish in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. But it allowed him to finish out the remainder of the regular season and Atlantic 10 Tournament, at which the Minutemen lost to Dayton in the quarterfinals.
And with Schmidt out of the running, UMass has evidently put its focus into landing former South Carolina coach Frank Martin, who was fired earlier this month after a 10-year stint with the Gamecocks, including a Final Four run in 2017.
“Former South Carolina coach Frank Martin has emerged as the target of the UMass basketball search,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted later Wednesday. “Martin met with UMass officials Tuesday and the sides are expected to meet again in person on Thursday.”
There was no immediate indication that an announcement regarding a contract extension for Schmidt, whose last public extension came in 2016 (and tied him at Bona through this 2021-22 season), was forthcoming.
Schmidt, though, isn’t leaving one A-10 job for another. And Bona almost surely will do it all it can to lock up the winningest coach in program history for as long as it can. But for now, the team’s focus is a Tuesday night matchup against Xavier at Madison Square Garden.
For some, Schmidt’s return, despite the drama that unfolded Wednesday, was inevitable.
“Loll ya must be crazy if ya think my old man leaving,” senior guard Kyle Lofton tweeted, adding to laughing face emojis.